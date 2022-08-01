Concert to feature barbershop groups
RICHFIELD SPRINGS — The New Horizons Chorus and two barbershop quartets will perform at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, as part of the Summer Concert Series in Spring Park, sponsored by the Richfield Springs Area Chamber of Commerce.
According to a media release, New Horizons Chorus represents the Mohawk Valley Chapter of the nationwide Barbershop Harmony Society. Its members entertain audiences throughout the Mohawk Valley region with a cappella singing known as barbershop, that is unaccompanied by instruments.
Concerts are held rain or shine in either the historic bandstand or nearby pavilion. Guests are welcome to bring lawn chairs.
Artists to discuss connection to land
COOPERSTOWN — Area landscape artists Elizabeth Schula and Megan Adams Irving will build on a previous talk with new material at 4 p.m. Thursday Aug. 4, at The Art Garage at 689 Beaver Meadow Road in Cooperstown.
According to a media release, artist Roy Kortick will moderate the discussion.
Space is limited. Reservations, which are recommended, may be made by calling or texting 315-941-9607.
The gallery will open at 3:30 p.m. for a preview what the artists have in the exhibit “The Setting: Of Land & Dreams,” on view through Aug. 13.
Vendors, sponsors sought for festival
CHERRY VALLEY — Cherry Valley Artworks has issued a call for vendors and sponsors for its 2022 Kite Festival scheduled for Friday and Saturday, Sept. 23 and 24. Friday’s indoor fly will be held at 7 a.m. at the Community Center and Saturday’s outdoor fly will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Campbell Road.
There will also be music and food.
Visit cvartworks.org for more information.
