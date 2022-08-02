Dance to feature piano and fiddle
FLY CREEK — August’s contradance will be held Friday, Aug. 5, at Cornfield Hall in Fly Creek. The caller will be Bob Nicholson and music will be by Eileen Kalfass and John Wobus.
According to a media release, Nicholson, a caller from Syracuse, has a large repertoire of contradances, squares and other dances of all types. His easy-going style and ability to select the right dance for the crowd makes him a successful caller with experienced dancers as well as beginners.
Kalfass is a fiddle player and a member of several local band, combining classic technique and a rich tone with solid rhythm. Wobus plays piano at contradances and jams in the NY and New England with several area bands. The two come together for the dance with their repertoire of tunes typically from New England, Scotland, Ireland and Quebec, providing a special sound that pleases all dancers.
Contradancing is described as a lively style of dance done to live music. All ages are welcome and no dance partner is needed. It’s easy to learn since the caller teaches each dance. Newcomers who arrive at 7:15 p.m., will be given a short introduction to some basic steps.
Masks are optional and all local COVID rules will be followed.
Dancing begins at 7:30 p.m. and continues until 10:30 p.m. with a short break halfway through. No water or refreshments will be available. The suggested donation is $8 for adults, $4 for students and teenagers and free for children 12 and younger, with a maximum of $20 per family. Cornfield Hall is at 655 County Route 26 in Fly Creek.
Call 607-965-8232 or 607-547-8164 or visit www.otsegodancesociety.weebly.com for more information.
Library to host talk with author
ROXBURY — Roxbury author Ellen Greene Stewart will give a talk about her latest book “Elephants Up Close and Personal” at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, at the Roxbury Library.
According to a media release, the book focuses on the history and work of the Knysna Elephant Park, a South African research facility that has been home to more than 40 elephants in 25 years. The book also covers the impact of interactions with tourists by elephants, how they recover from trauma and even their relevance in human health care.
The talk will include slides not included in the book and there will be time for questions and answers.
Copies of the book will be available.
‘Peace for Ukraine’ event set for Sunday
BLOOMVILLE — A Peace for Ukraine fundraiser will be held rain or shine from 1 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, at the Turquoise Bain at 8052 County Road 18 in Bloomville.
According to organizers, there will be live music, poetry, storytelling and an art sale. The Tulip and the Rose Café will provide Mediterranean food options or attendees may bring their own food and picnic.
Proceeds will be given to a special relief fund for Ukraine through Doctors Without Borders. Visit https://www.facebook.com/events/s/peace-for-ukraine/387175153506795/ for more information.
‘Big Rig Day’ will close summer series
SIDNEY — “Big Rig Day, ” the last program in the free Summer Series sponsored by the Rotary Club of Sidney and Cullman Child Development Center will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, at Cullman Center at 90 West Road in Sidney.
Vehicles such as the Catskill Game Farm Truck, a mobile dentist camper, Sidney fire truck, garbage truck, school bus, Army truck, Skidsteer, backhoe, tie-dyed convertible, Sidney police car, and a 1967 Deville convertible will be on display.
Throughout the day activities will include a bounce house, face painting, corn pit to play in, craft projects to make and take home along with a clown, ice cream treats, coloring and puzzle books.
Tickets for the Mack Electric Truck raffle will be available, with the winning raffle ticket drawing held at this event. The Cullman Center will also feature themed baskets from each class at the center.
Visit www.facebook.com/sidney rotary club and face book.com/cullmanchild development.center for more information.
Dealt the Blues to play on train
MILFORD — The Cooperstown Blues Express will feature the band Dealt the Blues on Saturday, Aug. 6.
According to a media release, from the Capital region, the band specializes in classic blues, R&B and classic rock and roll.
Boarding will begin at 6:30 p.m. at Milford Depot and leave the station at 7 p.m. The train ride includes a full cash bar.
Tickets are $25 each payable in cash only.
Passengers must be 21 and older to ride.
Call 607-353-8030 or visit www.thecooperstownblues express.com for more information.
Grange supports library with gift
GILBERTSVILLE — Butternut Valley Grange will meet at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8 at the Grange Hall at 7 Bloom St. in Gilbertsville.
It was announced at last month’s meeting that the nickel collection netted $114 and will benefit Gilbertsville Free Library for its summer reading program.
Marlene Brooks, Robert Evans, Sandy Stoy, Lynn Porter and Barbara Rossanda were appointed to serve on a kitchen renovation committee whose responsibility it will be to make a recommendation at Monday’s meeting.
Additional ideas will be welcomed at the meeting with final direction to be voted on in September.
Roberta Halbert, John and Barbara Rossanda, Maryanne Campbell and Andrew and Anne Sebeck will serve as the social committee for Monday’s meeting.
