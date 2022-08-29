Salt City Brass band to play Wednesday
RICHFIELD SPRINGS — Salt City Brass will give the final performance in the Summer Concert Series in Spring Park on U.S. Route 20, at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31.
The concert will be held rain or shine in the park’s bandstand or pavilion. Bringing lawn chairs is suggested.
According to a media release, originally known as Jasiu Klocek and His Polka Band, the group has performed along the East Coast since 1966. Although polkas, obereks and waltzes are their specialty, the band plays music suitable for any occasion.
The Richfield Springs Chamber of Commerce partnered with the village of Richfield Springs, Otsego County Events Program and Community Foundation of South Central New York to present the summer program of weekly band concerts.
Call 315-858-0964 for more information.
