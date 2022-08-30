Reservations a must for turkey dinner
CHERRY VALLEY — The United Methodist Church at 84 Main St. in Cherry Valley will sponsor a takeout only turkey dinner from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, for which reservations need to be made by Thursday, Sept. 8.
The $12 dinners will include turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, squash and apple or pumpkin pie.
Reservations may be made by calling 607-264-3255, 607-264-3703, or 315-717-4504.
Community Potluck to include live music
ROXBURY — The annual Roxbury Community Potluck will celebrate the end of summer and Labor Day weekend at 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4, at Kirkside Park.
Attendees may bring sizable dishes to share labeled with their ingredients and serving utensils.
Guests are encouraged to bring their own reusable place settings including plates and utensils along with drinks.
At 6:30 p.m. music will kick off with the Mopar Cams and their brand of rockabilly, followed by fireworks around dusk.
Visit Friends of Roxbury in the Catskills on Facebook and Instagram, www. roxburyartsgroup.org or call 607-326-6292 for more information.
The Roxbury Community Potluck is made possible with the support of the Town of Roxbury, Friends of Roxbury, O’Connor Foundation and Roxbury Arts Group.
