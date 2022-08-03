Zucchini Day to be celebrated locally
COOPERSTOWN — To mark National Zucchini Day, the Cooperstown Farmers’ Market will celebrate the summer squash at the Saturday Market on Saturday, Aug. 6.
According to a media release, the eighth annual Zucchini Races will be held throughout the day. Children may decorate a zucchini and add wheels to create zucchini race cars, which will be raced down a 16-foot track. Supplies will be provided by Otsego 2000 and zucchini by Heller’s Farm.
Home gardeners may participate in a Zucchini Growing Contest, with prizes given for the largest zucchini in both adult gardener and youth/child (younger than 18) gardener categories. Gardeners will have the option to donate zucchini to the Cooperstown Food Pantry. There will be a selection of recipes that may be made with zucchini including appetizers, main dishes, pickles, and desserts. In addition, Local Seisiún will perform Irish trad from 10 a.m. to noon.
Housed at 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley, the Cooperstown Farmers’ Market is open Saturdays throughout the year. Saturday hours are 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., May through December, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. January through April. During July, August, and September, the Market is open from noon until 5 p.m. Tuesdays.
SNAP/EBT is welcome at every Market. With the support of the Cooperstown Lions Club, the Market offers SNAP Match, providing up to $15 in matching funds when customers shop with SNAP. For more information on the Market, go to
Visit www.cooperstown farmersmarket.org for more information.
Gardens in Andes to open for tours
ANDES — The 2022 August in Bloom Garden Tour will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6.
According to a media release, maps are available at the Andes Public Library at 242 Main St. in Andes.
The tour has a suggested donation of $15 per person and children 17 and younger may participate for free.
Properties may be visited in any order.
Call 845-676-3333 for more information.
Vendors wanted for fall festival
SHARON SPRINGS — The Sharon Springs Chamber of Commerce will sponsor the annual Sharon Springs Harvest Festival on Sept. 17 and 18, and is looking for participation from local farm, artisan, maker and producer vendors, along with food trucks.
Vendors must have their sales tax certificate available and posted in a visible space in their booths at all times. Food vendors must have a valid certificate from the Department of Health.
Visit sharonsprinsharvest festival.com for more information.
Library to screen film for families
SIDNEY — A free family movie, “Song of the Sea” will be presented from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday at Sidney Memorial Public Library at 8 River St. in Sidney.
Call 607-563-1200 for more information
