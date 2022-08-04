Public may observe plein air painters
COOPERSTOWN — More than 20 artists will gather at Brookwood Point Conservation Area on Otsego Lake from dawn until dusk Saturday, Aug. 6, and dawn until noon Sunday, Aug. 7, to create original paintings in the open air, also referred to as plein air.
According to a media release from Otsego Land Trust which owns and manages the property, the public may observe the artists at work during the event which has been named “Paint the Point! Plein Air Painting.”
The location will provide artists with scenic lake views, natural areas and formal gardens.
An artist review and judging will be held from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Sunday.
The paintings that result from “Paint the Point” will be available to purchase at the Cooperstown Art Association from Aug. 19 to Sept. 23, or until sold out.
