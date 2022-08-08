Program to address water-related issues
ARKVILLE — The Catskill Water Discovery Center will present “Water Stories: History, Cooperation, Conflict and Challenges” at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, at its headquarters at 669 County Highway 38 in Arkville.
The program is free and open to the public.
It will also be available on Zoom.
According to a media release, the featured speaker will be Dr. Sara Ahmed, founder of the Living Waters Museum, a virtual museum focused on India’s water heritage. She is also one of three vice presidents of the Global Network of Water Museums.
Ahmed’s talk will center on storytelling as a means to inform and educate about issues related to the need for and threats to clean, fresh water for all.
Michael Fitzpatrick, cellist, will perform a 25-minute program of water-themed selections as well as his own.
Marcia Brewster, a retired United Nations senior officer for Water Resources in the Sustainable Development Division, UN Headquarters, and a member of the Catskill Water Discovery Center’s Advisory Council, will moderate the program.
Ahmed and Brewster served together on the Gender and Water Alliance Steering Committee in the Netherlands in the early 2000s.
Visit www.waterdiscover eryorg for more information.
Mother and son duo to perform in park
RICHFIELD SPRINGS — Double Chase will perform at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, in Spring Park as part of the Summer Concert Series sponsored by the Richfield Springs Area Chamber of Commerce.
According to a media release, Thelma and Matt Chase are a mother and son duo who have been performing country music together for 45 years. They specialize in the classic sounds of Dolly Parton, Patsy Cline, Jim Reeves and Merle Haggard.
Concerts are held rain or shine in either the bandstand or pavilion. Bringing lawn chairs is suggested.
Walking tour set in Richfield Spa
RICHFIELD SPRINGS — Otsego 2000 will offer a walking tour of Richfield Springs focused on the interplay between resort and village architecture at 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, at 4:30 p.m.
According to a media release, water, and the healing properties of springs rich in magnesium, iron and sulfur, brought people to Richfield Springs for generations.
Richfield Springs also has buildings designed by noted architects. Public buildings that still stand, like the library, churches and school, provided stylish community spaces that incorporated the architectural fashions favored by elite seasonal guests.
“Understanding our historic built environment — what distinguishes a Victorian from a Greek Revival or an Italianate building — helps to interpret how our communities developed in relation to the climate and to fashions over time,” Otsego 2000 Executive Director Ellen Pope stated in the release. “This knowledge is vital to understanding how sense of place is created by our architectural history, and what could be lost if these buildings aren’t preserved for future generations.”
The tour will be led by Cooperstown Graduate Program Professor of Material Culture Dr. Cindy Falk, an adviser to Otsego 2000.
The cost for each tour is $10.
Visit otsego2000.org or call 607-547-8881 for more information and to register.
FAM adds family event to schedule
COOPERSTOWN — Fenimore Art Museum will a present a family-friendly storytelling performance by Perry Ground, a Turtle Clan member of the Onondaga Nation at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, at the museum’s lakeside Lucy B. Hamilton Amphitheater.
According to a media release, Ground’s “Talking Turtle Stories” feature traditional Haudenosaunee (also known as Iroquois) tales shared in a participatory performance format.
The program is suitable for all ages and is included with regular museum admission
