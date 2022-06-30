Museum to mark Independence Day
COOPERSTOWN — The Farmers’ Museum will mark Independence Day this year from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, July 4, with a traditional 1840s celebration featuring a dramatic reading of the Declaration of Independence, barbecued food and activities focused on family fun.
According to a media release, starting at noon, the Declaration of Independence will be read aloud on the Bump Tavern Green. The 13 celebratory toasts will follow with lemonade made from an 1840’s recipe. Copies of the lemonade recipe will be printed on the museum’s Liberty Job Press and available to take home.
Old-fashioned tintype portraits will be available for a fee, weather permitting, along with 19th-century children’s games for family play on the Bump Tavern Green.
Life on the farm will be demonstrated in Lippitt Farmstead and baby animals will be in the Children’s Barnyard.
The exhibit “Growing Tomorrow’s Farmers and the museum’s historic tool collection may be viewed in the Main Barn.
During the event, museum artisans will demonstrate traditional blacksmithing, letterpress printing, and other trades throughout the day.
The Farmers’ Museum is at 5775 Route 80, north of Cooperstown. Visit FarmersMuseum.org for more information.
Summer fare on tap for community meal
FRANKLIN — St. Paul’s Episcopal Church on Main Street in Franklin will host its Community Dinner which will feature grilled spiedies with summer salads and desserts from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 7.
The monthly dinners are in support of the on-going interior renovation project. A free will offering will be accepted for the all you want to eat dinner.
The monthly dinner is in its 12th year where all are invited and welcome to join friends and neighbors for dinner and social time together on the first Thursday of each month. Dine-in or takeout is available.
Painting instruction requires registration
GILBERTSVILLE — Registration is open for the 32nd annual Gilbertsville Community Summer Art Workshop which will be held Monday through Friday, July 18 to 22, at New Life Fellowship Hall, adjacent to the Gilbertsville Baptist Church on Commercial Street.
Classes will include acrylic painting, paint pour, tie dye, pizza pan printing, and rock painting.
The workshop is for beginning artists only and is designed to develop one’s artistic skills, to learn basic painting and improve creativity skills. The workshop will conclude with an open house and display of all art works by participants on Friday, July 22.
The workshop fee is $40 and includes an option to add additional classes. Registration forms are available by emailing gvillearts@gmail.com or on the Gilbertsville, Mount Upton and Morris Facebook pages. The deadline to register is Friday, July 8. Registration is open to students in kindergarten through 12th grade and adults.
Call Donna at 607-237-4365 after 6 p.m. for more information.
