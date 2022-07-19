Food distribution to be in Laurens
LAURENS — St. Matthew Lutheran Church will sponsor its monthly free food distribution for families in need on Thursday, June 21, from 4 p.m. until the supply is gone.
Motorists should enter the church parking lot along the driveway next to the Laurens Post Office on Brook Street
Program to feature dairy related events
SIDNEY — “Dairy Day” for youngsters and their families will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, July 24, at Keith Clark Park at 70 River St. in Sidney.
The event will focus on the importance of dairy products and dairy farms.
Participants will learn what goes into the making of ice cream and butter.
Activities will include climbing on hay bales, decorating cow cookies and playing in a corn pit.
Face painting, making edible cow trail mix and taking selfies aboard a large farm tractor will also be featured.
The program, part of a summer series, is sponsored by Sidney Rotary Club and Cullman Center.
Big Rig Day will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, at Cullman Child Development Center at 90 West Road in Sidney. More information is available online at facebook.com/ sidneyrotaryclub or face book.com/cullmanchild developmentcenter.
