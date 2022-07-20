Blues band set to play on train
MILFORD — The Cooperstown Blues Express will present Becca Frame and The Tall Boys on Saturday, July 23.
According to a media release, based in upstate New York, Becca Frame and the Tall Boys are described as providing a timeless presentation of powerful vocals and transcendent lyrics. Combined with polished yet improvised guitar work (Brian Shafer), intoxicating dynamic rhythm (Steve O’Connell and Daniel Colon), and captivating keys (Brian Mangini), the band provides a strong dedication to stir the soul.
Boarding will begin at 6:30 p.m. at Milford Depot and leave the station at 7 p.m. The train ride includes a full cash bar. Tickets are $25 each payable in cash only. Passengers must be 21 and older to ride. Call 607-353-8030 or visit www.thecooperstownbluesexpress.com for more information.
Reservations wanted for picnic for seniors
GLIMMERGLASS STATE PARK — The Otsego County Senior Picnic in the Park hosted by Otsego County Council of Senior Citizens will be held Wednesday, Aug. 10, in the west pavilion at Glimmerglass State Park. The event will begin at 10:30 a.m. with coffee and donuts and will be followed at noon with lunch and games at 1 p.m. Corn hole will be played along with card, lawn and board games. There will also be a guided hike, tai chi demonstrations and music by DJ Jim Dorn.
Box lunch options include a sandwich made with turkey, ham, or egg salad. Fruit, chips and cookies will complete the meal.
Reservations, required by Aug. 1, may be made by mailed to OCCSC/Lachance, 6137 State Highway 28, Fly Creek, NY 13337. A $7 payment per person should be included along with lunch choice. If transportation is needed, that should also be indicated on the reservation form.
Call 607-547-4232 for more information.
Vendors may apply for September sale
CHARLOTTEVILLE — Vendor applications are available for a community sale to be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at Charlotteville Schoolhouse. The rain date will be Sunday, Sept. 11.
Charlotteville Schoolhouse is at the corner of Baptist Church Road and Charlotte Valley Road.
According to a media release, spaces measuring 10 feet are available to crafters and independent business owners at $10 each by contacting Ginette at ginette day27@gmail.com.
Proceeds will benefit the Charlotteville Schoolhouse Restoration Committee.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.