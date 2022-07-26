Talk on railroads to be presented
FLY CREEK — The Fly Creek Area Historical Society will host a presentation on Railroads by Jim Howarth at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 27, at its building on Cemetery Road in Fly Creek.
According to presenters, Howarth has spent several decades working for railroads in and around Otsego County. The program is free and open to the public.
Light refreshments will be served.
Program to cover drug awareness
COOPERSTOWN — An Addiction Awareness program will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 30, at the United Methodist Church at 66 Chestnut St. in Cooperstown.
According to a media release, stories will be shared from recovering addicts on the addiction process and instruction for parents on where to look for drugs their children may be hiding till also be presented.
The program is a presentation of the Schoharie County Council on Alcoholism and Substance Abuse.
Laurens to host Community Day
LAURENS —A variety of evens will take place during Laurens annual Community Day on Saturday, July 30, including community wide yard sales.
The following activities will be on the front lawn of the school: BJ the Clown will twist balloons and glitter tattoos will be available from 10:30 am to 2:30 p.m. Make your own sundaes will be available from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Utica Zoo Mobile will be there from noon until 2 p.m.
The Laurens Fire Department and EMS will have an open house. Breakfast sandwiches will be available beginning at 8 a.m. and from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., grilled hotdogs and hamburgers will be available. There will be giveaways for children and fire equipment and apparatus will be on display. Emergency Squad members will give ambulance tours and offer blood pressure and other vital signs checks and distribute file of life cards.
At the library, an exhibit honoring Women from Laurens who served in World War II will be featured.
A bake sale and sale of Chobani frozen treats will take place at 43 Main St.
At the gazebo in Knapp Park, Shannon France will present a concert original music, ukulele covers, and 90’s songs from 6:30 to 7:30 pm. Make your own ice cream sundaes will also be available at the concert.
This event was made possible by a grant from the IGA Committee of the Otsego County Board of Representatives.
Petroff family set to perform on train
MILFORD — The Cooperstown Blues Express will present the Petroff Family Review on Saturday, July 30.
According to a media release, fathers and sons, brothers and friends, the group brings together two generations and decades worth of musical talent.
Boarding will begin at 6:30 p.m. at Milford Depot and leave the station at 7 p.m. The train ride includes a full cash bar. Tickets are $25 each payable in cash only. Passengers must be 21 and older to ride. Call 607-353-8030 or visit www.thecooperstownbluesexpress.com for more information.
Sharon Spa walk set on architecture
SHARON SPRINGS — Otsego 2000 will offer a walking tour of Sharon Springs focused on historic architecture at 4:30 p.m. Sunday, July 31.
According to a media release, led by Cindy Falk, a professor at the Cooperstown Graduate Program, the tour will highlight adaptations made to the built environment to welcome Jewish visitors, especially after World War II.
Reservations are required in advance and may be made at www.otsego2000.org or by calling 607-547-8881. The cost is $10.
Donation breakfast set for Sunday
SCHENEVUS — The Schenevus AMVETS Post 2752 will host a dine-in or takeout donation breakfast at the post on Main Street Schenevus from 7 to 10:30 a.m. Sunday, July 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.