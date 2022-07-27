Book launch to be marked Thursday
TREADWELL — Word Thursdays will feature Oneonta poet Robert Bensen and the launch of his collection “What Lightning Spoke: New and Selected Poems” published by Bright Hill Press.
The program at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 28, will be presented both in-person and on Facebook live. Bright Hill Press and Literary Center of the Catskills is at 94 Church St. in Treadwell.
There is a suggested donation of $3 to attend the program with the exception of students, who may attend at no charge.
Bensen will read from his book, answer questions and sign copies.
Visit www.facebook.com/brighthp/ for more information.
Artists to discuss connections to land
COOPERSTOWN — An Artists’ Talk will be presented at 4 p.m. Thursday, July 28, at The Art Garage at 689 Beaver Meadow Road in Cooperstown. The gallery will open at 3:30 p.m. for a preview.
According to a media release, area artists Elizabeth Schula, Megan Adams Irving and Alanna Rose will discuss their works in in the exhibit “The Setting: Of Land and Dreams.”
All three artists who live and work in Otsego County feel a deep connection to the land. They will reflect on the insights they have gained throughout their careers about artistic craft, life and the land. Space is limited. Reservations are recommended and may be made by calling or texting 315-941-9607.
Two shows open at area art space
GILBERTSVILLE — Dunderberg Gallery at 118 Marion Ave., in Gilbertsville will host an opening of its summer shows from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 29.
According to a media release, the shows are “Dense Light,” works by Washington, D.C.-based painter Joanne Kent and “id & I,” built around the quarter-century-long collaborations between late graphic artist Irwin Hollander of Wells Bridge and sculptor/potter Elizabeth Nields of Gilbertsville.
Kent’s work is described as evoking minerals, creeks, stratified earth and stone, tree bark, weather woods and the creatures that inhabit them and resonates with Nields’ ceramic sculptures.
Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday or by appointment at 607-783-2010 or 607-783-2476.
Master Gardeners to have open house
COOPERSTOWN — Otsego Master Gardener volunteers of Cornell Cooperative Extension will host a Garden Display and Variety Trials Open House at the CCE Education Center at 123 Lake St. in Cooperstown from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 29.
The free event is open to the public and will be held rain or shine. Master Gardeners will be available to answer any gardening questions.
As attendees tour the garden they will see new plant varieties designated as All-America Selections. The varieties were chosen for outstanding garden performance by professional horticulturists.
Call 607-547-2536, ext. 0, or visit www.ccescho harie-otsego.org for more information.
Schoharie Dems to host candidate
MIDDLEBURGH — A meet-and-greet with District 21 Democratic primary candidate for Congress Matt Putorti, will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 29, at Green Wolf at 329 Main St. in Middleburgh.
The event is sponsored by the Schoharie County Democratic Committee.
Folk duo scheduled to play in Walton
WALTON — Binghamton area traditional musicians Amy Shapiro and Dannielle Swart will perform folk music from noon until 2 p.m. Friday, July 29, at the Walton Farmers’ Market.
According to a media release, the two describe singing and dancing together as one of the best ways to build community.
The Walton Farmers’ Market is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays through September at Veterans Plaza on Delaware Street.
The series is offered by the William B. Ogden Library and Music on the Delaware through the Grant Rogers Project.
Visit www.grantrogers.org for more information.
Volunteers needed at fair buildings
MORRIS — Volunteers are wanted to oversee and greet visitors in the Schoolhouse and Farm and Household Antiques buildings during this year’s Otsego County Fair in Morris.
The buildings will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2 to 7.
All volunteers will receive a free one-day pass to the fair.
Interested volunteers are asked to call Caren Kelsey at 607-293-7530.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.