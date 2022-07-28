Donation breakfast set for Sunday
SCHENEVUS — AMVETS Post 2752 on Main Street in Schenevus will sponsor a donation breakfast from 7 to 10:30 a.m. Sunday, July 31.
Psychic Fair to be Sunday in Gilboa
GILBOA — The Gilboa Museum & Nicholas J. Juried History Center will host its annual Psychic Fair from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sunday, July 31, at the museum at 122 Stryker Road in Gilboa.
According to a media release, participating will be Lois T. Martin, number psychic/spirit translator; Susan Hintz Epstein, runeologist; JoAnna Garfi-McNally, psychic intuitive; Valerie Croce Stiehl, spiritual clairvoyant channeler; Judy Jarvis, psychic drawings/power animal drawings; and Gloria DePietro, past life regression specialist.
In addition to psychic consultations, regional craftspeople and vendors will sell their items. Local writer, Connie Spanhake, published author of children’s books, chapter books and mystery novels, will have a book signing. Volunteers from Schoharie Valley Animal Shelter in Howes Cave and representatives from local historical societies will be also participate in the event. A truck from JoJo’s Kitchen of Cobleskill will have food.
Admission is $5. Parking is free. Call Linda at 518-827-5578 or visit gilboafossils.org for more information.
Vendors wanted at Bainbridge market
BAINBRIDGE — Vendors are wanted at the Bainbridge Farmers’ Market on the lawn of the Great American at 47 N. Main St. in Bainbridge.
The market will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays in August.
Interested vendors may call Tina Townsend at 607-226-3993 for more information.
Visit www.bainbridge farmermarket.com for more information.
The Open Air Market in Village Park is open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays through mid-October.
Mid-week dances to alternate music
SIDNEY — The Tri-Town Dance Club will have a dance for those 18 and older from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, at the VFW at 133 West St. in Sidney.
Round and square dance music will be provided by DJ Steve. Refreshments will be available and the VFW has air conditioning.
Randy Hulse will perform for the Aug. 10 dance and Dirt Road Express is scheduled to play for the Aug. 24 dance. DJ Steve will provide music for the dances set for Aug. 17 and 31.
Community dinner to be summer fare
FRANKLIN — St. Paul’s Episcopal Church on Main Street in Franklin will host its Community Dinner featuring grilled hot dogs and burgers with summer salads and desserts from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4. The event will feature an option to dine-in or take advantage of the front lawn seating if weather permits.
The monthly dinners are in support of the on-going interior renovation project and free-will offerings will be accepted.
The monthly dinner is in its 12th year.
