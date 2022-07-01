Concerts underway in Richfield Springs
RICHFIELD SPRINGS — The Concerts in the Park series is underway Richfield Springs.
Concerts will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesdays in Spring Park on U.S. Route 20.
According to a media release, sponsored by the Richfield Springs Area Chamber of Commerce in partnership with the Village of Richfield Springs, Otsego County Community Events Program and the Community Foundation of South Central New York, the concerts will be free.
Those who attend are welcome to bring lawn chairs and/or blankets for their comfort.
The following will be presented.
July 6: Dirt Road Express, a showcase of country classics plus 50’s and 60’s.
July 13: Helen’s Dixielanders, featuring a variety of music from polka, show tunes and opera to Dixieland.
July 20: Oldies Show Band, bringing back wonderful memories from the 50’s, 60’s and 70’s.
July 27: The Nelson Brothers, featuring classic country.
Aug. 3: New Horizons Barbershop Chorus and Individual Quartets singing a Capella in barbershop style.
Aug. 10: Double Chase-Matt and Thelma, performing some old, some new and some classics.
Aug. 17: Cincinnati Creek, featuring Blue Grass.
Aug. 24: Rylee Lum Band, Keepin’ It Country.
Aug. 31: Salt City Brass, featuring a variety of music.
July concerts to be held in Laurens
LAURENS — The village of Laurens will present its 11th annual Summer Concert Series in the gazebo in Knapp Park from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays in July.
According to a media release, the park has some benches for seating and attendees are welcome to bring their own chairs and blankets. This year’s series, to include big band, classic rock, folk rock and country music, will be as follows.
July 6: Eddie and the Bird-Dog Show
July 13: Small Town Big Band
July 20: Country Express
July 27: Rickety Fence
Monthly dinners available at church
COOPERSTOWN — The First Baptist Church at 21 Elm St. in Cooperstown will offer monthly $13 takeout chicken dinners prepared by Brooks’ House of Bar-B-Q from 4:30 to 6 p.m. on the third Friday through October. The next dinner will be July 15.
Dinners will include a chicken half, baked potato, coleslaw and roll.
Advance orders are strongly encouraged no later than the Wednesday preceding the dinner. Email baptistcooperstown@gmail.com with a name, number of dinners and telephone number for order confirmation. Payment may be made by cash or check.
