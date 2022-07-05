PEO chapter sets July meeting date
COOPERSTOWN — The Oneonta chapter of the Philanthropic Educational Organization will meet at 1 p.m. Thursday, July 7, at Clark Sports Center at 124 County Road 52, near Cooperstown, for a program presented by Bill Goertemoeller.
Call Cindy at 607-267-0539 for more information.
State’s climate plan to be addressed
DELHI — “Can New York Combat Climate Change Without Destroying Communities” will first be addressed and then discussed at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, July 7, at Bushel Collective at 106 Main St. in Delhi.
According to a media release, energy and climate advocates Dennis Higgins and Keith Schue will address the state’s Climate Action Plan, share lessons they learned from similar efforts in California and Germany, and highlight the rising opposition to New York’s renewable-siting process.
A discussion will follow.
The program is free to attend and open the public. Seating will be limited to 30. Attendance is mask optional.
Visit www.bushelcollective.org for more information.
Members to review next year’s budget
GILBERTSVILLE — Butternut Valley Grange will meet at 7:30 p.m. Monday, July 11, at the Grange Hall at 7 Bloom St. in Gilbertsville. Norm and Anna Ritchey, Jim and Tracy Youngs, Molly DelGiacco and Dave and Sandy Stoy will serve as the social committee.
According to a media release, the budget for the 2022-23 Grange year will be presented for review.
Reports will be given on recent farmers’ market pie sales and other fundraisers sponsored by the Grange and committees for the upcoming Grange year will be discussed.
At last month’s meeting, it was noted that the Grange participated in the Share the Bounty Project by providing meals to 125 diners in Sidney and Cathy Gallery was reelected to a three-year term on the executive committee.
