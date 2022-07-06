Strawberry Festival set for Saturday
DAVENPORT — The Charlotte Valley Presbyterian Church will host its annual Strawberry Festival from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 9, at the church on Main Street in Davenport.
Strawberry shortcakes, ice cream sundaes, hot dogs, hamburgers, baked beans and macaroni salad will be offered as well as a bake sale.
Masons to sponsor dinner by takeout
LAURENS — A $12 chicken and biscuit dinner will be available for takeout from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, July 10, at the Masonic Lodge at 7 Brook St. in Laurens.
The meal will include chicken and biscuits, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, coleslaw, jellied cranberry sauce and ice cream with strawberries.
In keeping with COVID-19 health and safe guidelines, patrons are requested to be masked upon arrival.
Proceeds will be used to fund lodge maintenance, Scouting functions, community assistance and college scholarships.
Lily Festival to be held in Schoharie
SCHOHARIE — The Schoharie Promotional Association will present the fifth annual Lily Festival from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 9, at Schoharie Lily Park on Fort Road in Schoharie.
According to a media release, Lily Park features a lily-lined walking path that passes through gardens planted by community members.
The association’s theme this year is “All Creatures Great and Small.” The event will feature creatures from honeybees to goats, traveling therapy pigs, pony rides, an animal scavenger hunt, animal communicator and a dog contest, as well as the release of lady bugs and butterflies.
Food, music, children’s activities, and more than 50 vendors, craftspeople and artisans will be scattered throughout the park and on the covered bridge leading to the lily path. A highlight this year will be a large chance auction and live auction featuring handcrafted items.
Admission is free as is parking.
Visit https:/schoharie promo.org for more information.
Pepacton Cemetery to be focus of tour
ANDES — A walking tour of Pepacton Cemetery, where the remains of 1,525 people from burial grounds in the Pepacton and Cannonsville Reservoir basins were moved in the 1950s and ‘60s, will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 9.
According to a media release, the cemetery, maintained by the NYC Department of Environmental Protection is on NYCity Highway 30A in the town of Andes. In the event of heavy rain at 9 a.m. the walk will be held at 10 a.m. Sunday, July 10.
Attendees are advised to bring water and sunscreen and wear sturdy shoes.
Visitors will learn about some of the men, women and children whose remains were relocated to this site, part of the former Ken Sprague farm that the city acquired.
Remains were removed from 12 burial grounds before those cemeteries were inundated by the impounded East and West Branches of the Delaware River.
Many early settlers are known to be buried in Pepacton. A number of their headstones were inscribed by the itinerant stone carver known as Coffin Man, whose story will be related to tour-goers.
The unidentified remains of as many as 30 people believed to have been enslaved by Alexander Cole of Colchester are buried in the Cat Hollow section of the cemetery. Here Galusha will share some of her research into slavery in Delaware County.
Call 607-267-2708 for more information.
