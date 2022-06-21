Poet, playwright to be guests
TREADWELL — The next Word Thursday program will be held both online and in person at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 22, at Bright Bill Press at 94 Church St. in Treadwell.
According to a media release, the featured guests will be poet Andrea Fry and playwright Mark Blickley.
The program will be available on Zoom and Facebook live for a suggested donation of $3 and free for students.
Email info@brighthillpress.org to be considered for open mic.
Call 607-829-5055 or visit www.brighthillpress.org for more information.
Society members to tour mill
RICHMONDVILLE — The Town of Maryland Historical Society will tour the Richmondville Historical Society’s Bunn Mill at 111 High St. in Richmondville at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 26.
Members carpooling are asked to meet at Ferris wheel in Borst Field at 1:15 p.m.
Call Renee Gaston at 607-435-5849 for more information.
Lessons scheduled at area pool
DELHI — The summer schedule at SUNY Delhi’s Kunsela Hall Pool will include swimming and diving lessons from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. weekdays from June 27 to Aug. 5.
Call 607-746-4263 for more information.
Banquet set for alumni of SKCS
The South Kortright Central School annual Alumni Banquet will held on Saturday, July 16, at Quality Inn on state Route 23, Southside, in Oneonta. Social time at 5 p.m. will be followed by a buffet at 6:30 p.m.
There will also be a raffle for services and merchandise donated by local businesses.
An area will be set up for SKCS memorabilia. Alumni are encouraged to bring items from their SKCS years to share with others. A non-perishable food drive will benefit the needy.
The cost is $28 per person. Spouses and friends of alumni are also welcome to attend.
Contact Kelly Chien at chien@ chienworks.com or call 607-437-7380 for more information.
