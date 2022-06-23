Talk by artists set at Art Garage
COOPERSTOWN — Artists Linda Suskind of Fly Creek and Marcie Schwartzman of Cooperstown will discuss their ceramic work on view in "The Colors of Green" exhibit at 4 p.m. Friday, June 24, at the Art Garage at 689 Beaver Meadow Road in Cooperstown.
According to a media release, David Wilson will also present on featured artist Robert Sowers.
The gallery will open at 3:30 p.m. Space is limited and reservations are recommended for the two-gallery overview.
Seating and light refreshments will be provided.
Email leartgarage@gmail.com, call 607-547-5327, or text 315-941-9607 for more information and reservations.
Summer book sale to begin Saturday
COOPERSTOWN — The Friends of the Village Library will have its annual Summer Book Sale from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 25 through Sunday, July 3. Books will be arranged on Fair Street, near the corner of 22 Main St., the address of the library.
According to a media release, a variety of books will be available, including hardcover fiction and nonfiction, paperbacks, books for children and young adults, cookbooks and arts and crafts and hobby books.
All proceeds will benefit the Village Library of Cooperstown.
Annual meeting set for cemetery group
DELHI — The annual lot holders meeting of the Woodland Cemetery Association will be at 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 29, at town of Delhi Historical Society at 47 Main St. in Delhi.
Election of trustees and a financial report are among the items on the agenda. All supporters and lot holders are encouraged to attend.
Country Express set to play at dance
SIDNEY — The Tri-Town Dance and Social Club will host round and square dancing from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 29, with the band Country Express at the VFW at 133 W. Main St. in Sidney.
The dance is for all those 18 and older. Refreshments will be available.
School to provide students with meals
MILFORD — A free food service program will be offered in July at Milford Central School for students 18 and younger.
Breakfast will be available from 8 to 8:30 a.m. and lunch will be available from 11 to 11:30 a.m. weekdays from July 5 to 29.
Call 607-286-7721, ext. 8405, for more information.
