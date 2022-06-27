Country Express to play at dance
SIDNEY — The Tri-Town Dance and Social Club will host round and square dancing from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 29, with the band Country Express at the VFW at 133 W. Main St. in Sidney.
The dance is for all those 18 and older.
Refreshments will be available.
Summer program to begin in Franklin
FRANKLIN — The Rotary Club of Franklin will sponsor Children’s Summer Arts and Crafts, a free program for students in first through sixth grade who are between the ages 6 and 12.
According to a media release, the program will be offered from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays and 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Fridays from July 12 through Aug. 12, at the Franklin pool pavilion and will coincide with swim lessons.
Each week will be themed and will include two take home crafts and one craft that will be displayed at the end of summer during a recognition event.
Registration will be on a first-come, first-served basis. Transportation will not be provided and parent permission is required.
Contact Project Coordinator Leanne Nydam by Wednesday, June 29, at 607-434-9362 or lyndam94@gmail.com for more information and to register.
Barbecued chicken sale to be in Sidney
SIDNEY — Barbecued chicken by Wilson’s of Walton will be sold from 10:30 a.m. until gone Thursday, June 30, at the Amphenol parking lot on Union Street next to SFCU.
Homemade pies and baked goods will also be sold by members of Butternut Valley Grange in Gilberstville.
Market in Walton set to open Friday
WALTON — Cornell Cooperative Extension of Delaware County will sponsor the Walton Farmers’ Market this year.
According to a media release, WIC clients and income eligible senior citizens may redeem farmers’ market nutrition program coupons at the Walton Farmers’ Market. Participants in the Produce Prescription Program may also redeem coupons at the market.
Walton Farmers’ Market will be in Veterans Plaza at 181 Delaware St. in Walton, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays from July 1 to Sept. 30
There will be weekly music, events and produce spotlights with recipes. Free Chobani yogurt will also be available every week.
A schedule of events for the season is posted at www.facebook.com/Walton FarmersMarket.
Interested vendors may call at 607-865-6531 or email Valerie at vsd22@cornell.edu for information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.