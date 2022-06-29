July food service to be available
STAMFORD — A summer food service program will be offered at Stamford Central School at 1 River St. in Stamford, from July 5 to 29.
According to a media release, meals will be provided to all students without charge.
All meals must be eaten at the Stamford Central School cafeteria. Breakfast will be available from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. and lunch will be available from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Call Food Service Manager Dawn Townsend at 607-652-7301, ext. 249, for more information.
Grange to sponsor fundraising events
PIERSTOWN — Pierstown Grange will sponsor a white elephant sale and raffle from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 2, at the Grange Hall at 137 Wedderspoon Hollow Road.
Call 607-437-4656 or 607-263-2930 for more information.
Book sale winding down in village
COOPERSTOWN — The Friends of the Village Library of Cooperstown’s Summer Book Sale will continue daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Sunday, July 3.
A bag sale will be featured Saturday and Sunday, July 2 and 3, during which patrons may fill a bag of any size with books for $5.
The sale is on the Fair Street side of the Village Library which is housed at 22 Main St. in Cooperstown.
Proceeds will benefit the library.
Society to celebrate anniversary of town
SPRINGFIELD CENTER — The Springfield Historical Society has created a timeline-themed display that traces the Springfield’s history in celebration of the 225th anniversary its founding in 1797 and will debut it to the public on Monday, July 4.
According to a media release, visitors will learn about the “Gilded Age” when grand estates were common along the shores of Otsego Lake and “Springfield Today: Preserving Our Lake and Water,” that illustrates how land is being preserved for the future.
An exhibit highlighting the Springfield Fire Department will also be included.
The SHS, at 129 County Road 29A in Springfield Center, will open following Monday’s parade which starts at 11 a.m.
Market moves to two-day operation
COOPERSTOWN — Cooperstown Farmers’ Market will be open from noon until 2 p.m. Tuesdays in July, August, and September in addition to its 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday schedule.
According to a media release, the Tuesday Cooperstown Farmers’ Market will feature Alex’s Picnic, By the Handful, Elk Creek Farm, Gaia’s Breath Farm, Girasole Farm, Heller’s Farm, Mountain View Dairy, Nectar Hills Farm, Rock Hill Farm, and Skin Biome.
Tuesday Markets will include demonstrations by local nonprofits. Cornell Cooperative Extension educators will prepare recipes using Market produce and meats, and Bassett Healthcare Network representatives will offer bike safety tips.
Four farms will offer fresh produce each week and several vendors will sell farmstead cheese, baked goods, grass-fed meat and charcuterie, local honey, homemade hummus and pesto, native New York plants, CBD products, and organic skin care.
Soup, paninis and breakfast sandwiches, baked goods and vegan take-away meals will also be available.
Visit www.cooperstownfarmersmarket.org for more information.
