Dinner to feature homemade soups
FRANKLIN — St. Paul’s Episcopal Church on Main Street in Franklin will host its dine-in or takeout Community Dinner featuring a buffet of homemade soups and desserts from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3.
The monthly meals support the on-going interior renovation project and free-will offerings will be accepted.
St. Paul’s has been welcoming friends and neighbors for dinner and social time monthly on the first Thursday for 12 years.
Chili supper set at Grange Hall
PIERSTOWN — A chili supper will begin being served at 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at Pierstown Grange Hall at 137 Wedderspoon Hollow Road in Pierstown.
The $9 meal will include meat or vegetarian chili, cornbread, tossed salad, cake and a beverage.
Proceeds will benefit the Grange Hall Improvement Fund.
Call 607-237-2930 or 607-437-4656 for more information.
Area schools plan to honor veterans
Charlotte Valley Central School in Davenport will honor veterans with a celebration at 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10. Refreshments will be served following a ceremony in the cafeteria for veterans and their families.
All veterans are invited to attend. An invitation RSVP is requested by calling 607-278-5511.
An invitation has also been extended to veterans and their guests for a Veterans Day breakfast to be held at Cherry Valley-Springfield Central School at 8:20 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 10. A short program will be held first in the school gymnasium.
Call Laura Carson at 607-264-9332, ext. 501, to RSVP.
Pie orders underway for Thanksgiving
GILBERTSVILLE — Butternut Valley Grange will take orders for Thanksgiving pies until Wednesday, Nov. 16. Call 607-563-1104 or email 755ritchey@frontiernet.net for more information and prices.
Pies include apple, pumpkin, pecan and mincemeat in 7 and 9 inch sizes. Pick up at the Grange Hall will be from 10 a.m. until noon or from 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22.
The Grange will sponsor a Paint and Dip fundraiser on Sunday, Nov. 20. Light refreshments at 12:30 p.m. will be followed by painting at 1 p.m. by Aja Cornell’s Creative Arts.
Registration with $30 payment per person is due by Friday, Nov. 11. Call 607-563-1104 for more information.
