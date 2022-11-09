Church fundraiser set for Saturday
RICHFIELD SPRINGS — Church of Christ Uniting at 22 Church St. in Richfield Springs will sponsor a combination luncheon/bake Sale/craft corner from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12.
Lunch will include soup, a sandwich, potato chips, beverage and homemade dessert for an $8 donation.
The bake sale will include pies, breads and cookies.
The craft corner in the winter chapel will feature handcrafted items made by area artisans.
Pomona Grange to be in session
HARPERSFIELD — Otsego County Pomona Grange No. 16 will meet at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12 at Colonel Harper Grange at 170 Wilcox Road in Harpersfield.
Reports from Pomona officers, committees and subordinate Granges will be given.
A noon lunch provided by Colonel Harper Grange will be followed at 1 p.m. by a tour of the exhibit at Harpersfield Historical Society.
Reports will be given by delegates who attended the recent State Grange session in Auburn.
Grangers are encouraged to enter a song from their favorite movie, musical or television show to perform in the Song from Screen portion of the program.
Bazaar designed to celebrate season
SIDNEY — A Celebrate the Season bazaar will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11, and 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, at the United Methodist Church at 12 Liberty St. in Sidney.
Takeout lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday will feature soup, sandwiches and dessert.
Churches organize holiday bazaar
AFTON — A holiday bazaar and bake sale will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, at Afton Town Hall at 204 County Road 39 in Afton.
The event is sponsored by St. John’s and St. Agnes churches of Bainbridge and Afton.
Grange to sponsor ‘Paint and Dip’
GILBERTSVILLE — Butternut Valley Grange will sponsor a Paint and Dip fundraiser on Sunday, Nov. 20. Light refreshments at 12:30 p.m. will be followed by painting at 1 p.m. by Aja Cornell's Creative Arts.
Registration with $30 payment per person is due by Friday, Nov. 11. Call 607-563-1104 for more information.
