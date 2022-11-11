Grange membership to meet Monday
GILBERTSVILLE — Butternut Valley Grange will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14, at the Grange Hall at 7 Bloom St. in Gilbertsville.
The social committee will include Lynne Porter, Jim and Tracy Youngs and Molly DelGiacco.
Members are reminded to bring loose change to benefit local food pantries.
In preparation for an initiation ceremony to be held during the Dec. 12 meeting, membership applications are available along with information about the Grange, from Marlene Brooks at 607-859-2303, Laura Palada at 607-783-2044, David and Sandra Stoy at 607-387-5574 or Glenn Foster at 607-783-2104.
Food sovereignty to be addressed
DELHI — The documentary “Gather” will be screened at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14, at Bushel at 106 Main St. in Delhi.
According to a media release, the First Nations Development Institute film focuses on Native American food sovereignty.
A question-and-answer session and cooking demonstration and tasting will follow.
Tickets are $30 and are available by emailing info@bushelcollective.org or from Eventbrite.com.
Visit www.bushelcollective.org for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.