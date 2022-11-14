FRN to sponsor bowling event
SIDNEY — Family Resource Network of Oneonta will host a Teen Scene and Dragon Dates family bowling event from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at the East Main Lanes and Lounge at 1 E. Main St. in Sidney.
The required registration is due by Tuesday, Nov. 15, and may be completed at https://tinyurl.com/4vvau949.
Call 607-432-0001 for more information.
Retired lobbyist to address group
FLY CREEK — The Fly Creek Area Historical Society will present a talk by Ted Potrikus on how lobbyists function in New York at its 6 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 16, meeting at Fly Creek Methodist Church.
According to a media release, Potrikus lived in Fly Creek the first 10 years of his life along with his parents and 10 siblings.
A 1981 graduate of Cooperstown Central School, he is back temporarily on his home turf after spending more than three decades representing New York’s retailers as a lobbyist in Albany. He retired in November 2020 and returned to Cooperstown where he served as editor of The Freeman’s Journal from November 2021 through July 2022.
At Wednesday’s meeting, Potrikus will rely on his local roots and Albany political experience to wade through this year’s state and national elections to gauge their impact on the people of Otsego County – as well as look ahead to how the landscape may shape up for 2024.
Ted and his wife Angie will be in Cooperstown through the end of November. They will then spend time with their daughters and sons-in-law in Charleston, South Carolina, and Tucson, Arizona.
Church members to distribute food
LAURENS — St. Matthew Lutheran Church will sponsor its monthly free food distribution for families in need Thursday, Nov. 17, from 4 p.m. until the supply is gone.
Motorists should enter the church parking lot along the driveway next to the Laurens Post Office on Brook Street.
Time set for rabies vaccines
NORTH NORWICH — A rabies vaccination clinic will be held for dogs, cats and ferrets from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov, 17, at the town garage at 6521 County Road 32 in North Norwich.
The required registration may be completed at http://health.ny.giv.go2clinic.
A $5 donation per animal is suggested.
Call 607-337-1673 or visit www.co.chenango.ny.us for more information.
Friday flu clinic set in Norwich
NORWICH — The Chenango County Department of Public Health will host a free flu clinic for those 10 and older with no insurance or whose insurance does not cover vaccines. The clinic will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18, at the county office building at 5 Court St. in Norwich.
Call 607-337-1660 for more information and to register.
Potluck dinner set to show gratitude
MILFORD — The Greater Milford Historical Association will have a community potluck dinner of gratitude at 6 p.m. Saturday, November 19 at 6 p.m. at the Upper Susquehanna Cultural Center, 7 N. Main St. in Milford. Live music will be provided by members of Stoddard Hollow, a string band.
All are welcome to bring a dish to pass and a place setting, and enter the center through the rear ramp door off the parking lot. Board members will provide desserts, hot and cold cider, and coffee.
Attendees will be gifted a free one-year membership in GMHA and are invited to suggest the type of programming and events they would like to see in 2023.
Call Marvin Zachow at 607-431-9663 for more information.
Poinsettia sale underway in area
SIDNEY — The Rotary Club of Sidney is taking orders for a Christmas Poinsettia fundraiser.
Orders may be placed by Monday, Nov. 21, by calling Judith Roldan at 607-563-4099. Order forms may also be picked up at Main Street Paint and Hardware
Colors and varieties available are red, white, pink and Jingle Bells, all in 8-inch pots. They will arrive on Friday, Dec. 9, for pick up at St. Luke's Church on West Main Street in Sidney or local delivery to homes and businesses in Sidney by Rotarians.
