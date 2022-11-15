Friday flu clinic set in Norwich
NORWICH — The Chenango County Department of Public Health will host a free flu clinic for those 10 and older with no insurance or whose insurance does not cover vaccines. The clinic will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18, at the county office building at 5 Court St. in Norwich.
Call 607-337-1660 for more information and to register.
Recording artist set to take stage
EARLVILLE — Singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Amy Helm will perform on Earlville Opera House’s main stage at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18.
According to a media release, her third album, What the Flood Leaves Behind, is her most autobiographical yet, both in content and creation. It represents a gathering of ideas and experiences, friends and collaborators. Yet, the album also marks a landing — a pause for the traveling musician and mother of two young boys who was seeking clarity in her calling and career.
After making multiple albums and performing in far-flung places, Helm returned home to Woodstock’s Levon Helm Studios just before the pandemic to record What the Flood Leaves Behind and reclaim a sense of self.
Earlville Opera House is at 18 E. Main St. in Earlville.
Tickets are available at https://tinyurl.com/4nr6kzvy.
Visit www.earlville operahouse.com for more information.
Potluck dinner set to show gratitude
MILFORD — The Greater Milford Historical Association will have a community potluck dinner of gratitude at 6 p.m. Saturday, November 19 at 6 p.m. at the Upper Susquehanna Cultural Center, 7 N. Main St. in Milford. Live music will be provided by members of Stoddard Hollow, a string band.
All are welcome to bring a dish to pass and a place setting, and enter the center through the rear ramp door off the parking lot. Board members will provide desserts, hot and cold cider, and coffee.
Attendees will be gifted a free one-year membership in GMHA and are invited to suggest the type of programming and events they would like to see in 2023.
Call Marvin Zachow at 607-431-9663 for more information.
Poinsettia sale underway in area
SIDNEY — The Rotary Club of Sidney is taking orders for a Christmas Poinsettia fundraiser.
Orders may be placed by Monday, Nov. 21, by calling Judith Roldan at 607-563-4099. Order forms may also be picked up at Main Street Paint and Hardware
Colors and varieties available are red, white, pink and Jingle Bells, all in 8-inch pots. They will arrive on Friday, Dec. 9, for pick up at St. Luke’s Church on West Main Street in Sidney or local delivery to homes and businesses in Sidney by Rotarians.
Proceeds will benefit Rotary Club of Sidney’s community programs.
Treadwell church plans annual bazaar
TREADWELL — The United Methodist Church at 68 Church St. in Treadwell will hosts its annual holiday bazaar from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19.
According to a media release, lunch will be available from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
The bazaar will feature homemade crafts, Christmas tree trimmings, holiday baked good, a white elephant table and baby quilts.
Church to sponsor fall ham dinner
UNADILLA — The First Presbyterian Church at 156 Main St. in Unadilla will sponsor a fall ham dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19.
The menu will include hand-carved ham, mustard sauce, scalloped potatoes, sweet potato casserole, broccoli, coleslaw and apple or blueberry cobbler with fresh whipped cream. Dinner tickets are $13. Dine-in service will be available in the church fellowship hall along with takeout dinners.
The church is accessible using the Church Street ramp.
Proceeds will support church operations and Unadilla Cub Scout Pack 1.
