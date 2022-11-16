Center organizes November events
SIDNEY — The following activities and events will be held in November at the Community Cultural Center at 1 Bridge St. in Sidney.
From 8 to 10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18, free open jam session.
From 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov 19, cookie decorating with Julie for $10; and at 8 p.m., a comedy night with Nick Marra will be held, also for $10.
At 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, “Hiawatha” will be performed by the Catskill Puppet Theater for $5 per person or $20 for a family of four.
Lastly, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, there will be a holiday bazaar.
Call 607-604-4584 or find the Center on Facebook for more information.
