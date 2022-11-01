Library talk set on Sidney's founder
SIDNEY — Terry McMaster, a sixth generation direct descendant of Sidney founder William Johnston will present “Sidney’s Early History: Rev. William Johnston and the History of the Johnston Settlement” at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at Sidney Memorial Public Library at 8 River St.
According to a media release, McMaster researches immigration and settlement patterns, family connections and border warfare along colonial New York’s frontier in the 18th century. His ancestors reportedly helped settle the western frontier in the valleys of the Mohawk and the upper Susquehanna before the Revolutionary War, and they were living at Cherry Valley when the settlement was destroyed on 11th, November 1778. McMaster is an independent historian, artist/photographer and a psychotherapist in Albany and Delmar.
The Rev. Johnston at the age of 60, after performing ministerial duties for nearly 20 years, gathered up his own and a few other families and founded a community at the confluence of the Unadilla River and the Susquehanna. The "Johnston Settlement" lasted only five years, from June 1772 until June 1777, when Mohawk war chief Joseph Brant made his first incursion into colonial New York settlements and forced the families supporting American independence to leave the region.
Rev. Johnston lived his last years with the McMasters and when he died in 1783, his family moved back to their home on the Susquehanna and helped found the village of Sidney.
Call 607-237-4762 for more information.
WELLS BRIDGE — The drama club at Unatego High School will present its fall musical, "Seven Brides for Seven Brothers," at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Nov. 4 and 5, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, in the high school auditorium.
Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students and senior citizens.
The school is at 2642 State Highway 7 in Wells Bridge.
Lensman lecture to be presented
COOPERSTOWN — Fenimore Art Museum will present a visual lecture that follows the travels of photographer Elliott Erwitt, as he crafted his art of observation during his formative years as a photojournalist at 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5.
According to a media release, Steven Hoelscher (Stiles Professor of American Studies and Geography, Faculty Curator of Photography at the Harry Ransom Center, and Associate Dean of Academic Affairs in the College of Liberal Arts at the University of Texas at Austin) will present “Cold Wars and Hot Assignments: Traveling with Photographer Elliott Erwitt.”
The talk will highlight some of Erwitt’s iconic photographs and also dig deeper into his photographic archive to unearth his approach to picture making.
The lecture is in conjunction with Fenimore Art Museum’s exhibit, “The Art of Observation: The Best of Photographer Elliott Erwitt,” on view through Dec. 31. The exhibit features 93 framed gelatin silver print photographs chosen by Erwitt.
The lecture, in the auditorium at Fenimore Art Museum, has a suggested donation of $10 per person.
The required registration may be completed at Eventbrite.com or at the link at FenimoreArt.org, where more information may also be found.
Saturday bazaar set in Bainbridge
BAINBRIDGE — A Christmas bazaar and bake sale will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at the First Presbyterian Church at 3 Church St. on the Village Green.
The event is sponsored by New Beginnings Thrift Shop.
Turkey supper set in Wells Bridge
WELLS BRIDGE — The Wells Bridge Fire Department Auxiliary will sponsor its annual takeout turkey supper at the firehouse at 116 County Road 4 from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5.
The $14 meal will include turkey and gravy, mashed potatoes, dressing, corn, homemade breads, rolls, Waldorf salad, cranberry sauce and a choice of pumpkin or apple pie.
Tickets are available by calling 607-227-5864.
Proceeds will support the fire department and auxiliary.
Library to offer holiday gift items
ROXBURY — The Roxbury Library's Association annual holiday bazaar will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at 53742 State Highway 30 in Roxbury, the same day that Jay Gould Church will sponsor its holiday bazaar across the street.
The RLA holiday sale will continue through Dec. 22 during the library's regular hours of operation. The sale will include a raffle for two quilts. The drawings for the raffle will be held at 1:30 p.m. Dec. 3, at the library.
Call 607-326-7901 for more information.
Masons to sponsor dinner by takeout
LAURENS — A $12 chicken and biscuit dinner will be available for takeout from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, at the Masonic Lodge at 7 Brook St. in Laurens.
The meal will include chicken and biscuits, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, coleslaw, jellied cranberry sauce and ice cream with strawberries.
In keeping with COVID-19 health and safe guidelines, patrons are requested to be masked upon arrival.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.