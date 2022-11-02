Chili supper set at Grange Hall
PIERSTOWN — A chili supper will begin being served at 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at Pierstown Grange Hall at 137 Wedderspoon Hollow Road in Pierstown.
The $9 meal will include meat or vegetarian chili, cornbread, tossed salad, cake and a beverage.
Proceeds will benefit the Grange Hall Improvement Fund.
Call 607-237-2930 or 607-437-4656 for more information.
DCHA to have annual meeting
DELHI — The annual meeting of the Delaware County Historical Association will be held on Sunday, Nov. 6.
According to a media release, the meeting will begin at 2 p.m. in the large gallery at DCHA with DCHA’s annual Awards of Merit to those who have volunteered their time and skills to preserve and/or present the history of Delaware County.
Those who will be recognized include Gary Williams of the Hobart Historical Society, Diane Galusha of the Historical Society of Middletown and the Franklin Railroad and Community Museum.
A short business meeting will follow the presentation.
The public is also invited to join the event at 2:45 p.m. to hear local author and historian Samantha Misa give an illustrated presentation on airplane crashes in the Catskills during World War II.
Light refreshments will be served.
DCHA is at 46549 State Highway 10 in Delhi.
Call 607-746-3849 or email dcha@delhi.net for more information.
Herbalists asked to trading table
DELHI — Bushel invites experienced and novice herbalists to attend an Herbalist Swap Meet from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6.
According to a media release, the trade/buy/sell event is designed for herbalists to clean out and refresh their apothecary cabinets, distribute stockpiles, and leave with something new.
Items may be anything foraged, purchased, or prepared that is still good for use, including dried herbs and mushrooms, tinctures, creams, salves, oils, tea blends, flower essences, elixirs, cordials, seeds, bottles and containers.
Attendees are encouraged to bring items for the trading table, with the additional option to buy and sell homemade goods. Labels, markers, and baggies will be supplied.
The event is hosted by Bushel’s Several Species Group.
Bushel is on the ground floor at 106 Main St. in Delhi.
The event is free to attend. Masks are encouraged but optional.
An RSVP is requested to info@bushelcollective.org, re: Herbalist Swap Meet.
Orders required for church dinner
OTEGO — The Otego United Methodist Church at 10 Church St. in Otego will sponsor a drive-thru roast pork dinner from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12.
The $12 meal will include sliced roast pork, mashed potatoes, gravy, dressing, vegetable and choice of apple or pumpkin pie.
Dinners will be limited to 160 servings and must be pre-ordered by calling Jolie Zorda at 607-988-7107 no later than noon, Friday, Nov. 11. No orders will be taken Saturday.
