Publication to be marked with event
ANDES — The Ramona’s Reading Series at Diamond Hollow Books at 72 Main St. in Andes will feature Jeanette Bronée from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9.
According to a media release, the evening will celebrate her publication “The Self-Care Mindset: Rethinking How We Change and Grow, Harness Well-Being, and Reclaim Work-Life Quality.
Bronée will reader from her book take questions and sign copies.
Wine, water and hors d’oeuvres will be available.
Area bird club to meet mid-week
SHERBURNE — The Chenango Bird Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, at Rogers Environmental Education Center in Sherburne.
According to a media release, a short business meeting will be followed by “Got Cavities,” presented by club member Rick Bunting who will share photos and stories about cavity nesting birds and the family life they create in their homes.
The Friends of Birds Award will be presented to club member and former treasurer Anne Altshuler.
Contact John Knapp at 607-372-1242 for more information.
Concert to follow harvest dinner
SCHOHARIE — The Schoharie County Historical Society will sponsor a harvest dinner provided by Apple Barrel at 5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, at Schoharie Reformed Church at 258 Main St. in Schoharie.
At 7:30 p.m. the Musicians of Ma’alwyck will present a premier performance of Gainsborough’s Secret Passion.
Tickets for the concert are $25 and tickets for the dinner and concert are $75. Tickets may be purchased on Eventbrite or by calling the Schoharie County Historical Society at 518-295-7192.
Proceeds will support building projects at the Old Stone Fort Museum Complex.
Program season to end Thursday
TREADWELL — Word Thursdays Online will be broadcast its final program of the season on Zoom and Facebook Live at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10.
According to a media release, poets Kendel Hippolyte and Clifford Brooks will be the featured readers.
There is a suggested donation of $3, except for students, who may participate for free.
Email info@brighthillpress.org to be considered for the open mic portion of the program.
The program is sponsored by Bright Hill Press and Literary Center of the Catskills in Treadwell.
Visit brighthillpress.org or www.facebook.com/brighthp for more information, including how to participate.
Area school plans to honor veterans
DAVENPORT — Charlotte Valley Central School in Davenport will honor veterans with refreshments in the cafeteria at 1:30 p.m. followed by a ceremony at 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10.
All veterans are invited to attend with their families. An invitation RSVP is requested by calling 607-278-5511.
Show and sale to open at CAA
COOPERSTOWN — A Holiday Show and Sale will be held by the Cooperstown Art Association from Nov. 11 to Dec. 23 and will open with a reception from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11, at 22 Main St. in Cooperstown.
According to a media release, the show and sale will feature one-on-a-kind works of fine arts and crafts suitable for gift giving made by local and regional artists.
CAA is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Visit www.cooperstownart.com for more information.
Pie orders underway for Thanksgiving
GILBERTSVILLE — Butternut Valley Grange will take orders for Thanksgiving pies until Wednesday, Nov. 16. Call 607-563-1104 or email 755ritchey@frontiernet.net for more information and prices. Pies include apple, pumpkin, pecan and mincemeat in 7 and 9 inch sizes. Pick up at the Grange Hall will be from 10 a.m. until noon or from 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22.
Event for shoppers set at area Inn
GILBERTSVILLE — “Joyful Traditions,” a holiday bazaar, will be held at Major’s Inn in Gilbertsville from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Nov. 11 and 12.
According to organizers, the bazaar will include handcrafted items, holiday decorations, antiques and baked goods.
Lunch, including homemade soups and desserts, will be available beginning at 11 a.m.
Proceeds will go to the Major’s Inn Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to the restoration and maintenance of the Major’s Inn, a Tudor-style edifice listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Call 607-783-2393 or 607-783-2967 for more information.
Holiday dinner set in two communities
OXFORD — Residents of Oxford and McDonough are invited to the 38th annual free Thanksgiving dinner from noon until 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 24.
According to a media release, the meal will be prepared for pick up or delivery at St. Paul's Episcopal Church Parish House at 32 Main St.
Home delivery requests in the Oxford area may be made by calling Sue at 607-316-3465 by Monday, Nov. 14. For home deliveries in McDonough, call Donna at 607-647-5659.
Volunteers are needed to assist with the event. Those interested may call Audrey Johnson at 607-843-6249.
Free-will donations for the dinner will be accepted at NBT Bank in Oxford.
The dinner is sponsored by Church Women United of Oxford and St. Joseph's Church.
