Five writers to be at Word Thursdays
TREADWELL — Word Thursdays Online will be broadcast live on Zoom and Facebook Live at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, and will feature “The Five Sylvias.”
According to a media release, the featured writers include Anastasia Vassos, Lynne Kemen, Marzena Lesinska, Laurel Benjamin and Rebecca Surmont.
There is a suggested donation of $3, except for students, who may participate for free.
Email info@brighthillpress.org to be considered for the open mic portion of the program.
The program is sponsored by Bright Hill Press and Literary Center of the Catskills at 94 Church St. in Treadwell.
Visit brighthillpress.org or www.facebook.com/brighthp for more information, including how to participate.
Lantern-lit tours planned at museum
COOPERSTOWN — Things That Go Bump in the Night Ghost Tours will begin every half-hour from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday only from Oct. 14 to Oct. 29, at The Farmers’ Museum.
According to a media release, the guided lantern-lit tours of the shadowy museum grounds will feature Michael Henrici who will bring Edgar Allan Poe’s classic “The Tell-Tale Heart” to life.
The event was inspired by Louis C. Jones’s classic collection of folk tales, “Things That Go Bump in the Night,” a record of haunted history and restless spirits in New York state.
The tour is recommended for ages 10 and older.
Reservations are required. Tickets are available through Eventbrite.com.
Visit FarmersMuseum.org for more information.
Chicken dinners available at church
COOPERSTOWN — The First Baptist Church at 21 Elm St. in Cooperstown will offer its last $13 takeout chicken dinner prepared by Brooks’ House of Bar-B-Q from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21.
Dinners will include a chicken half, baked potato, coleslaw and roll.
Advance orders are strongly encouraged no later than Wednesday, Oct. 19. Email baptistcooperstown@gmail.com with a name, number of dinners and telephone number for order confirmation. Payment may be made by cash or check.
Volunteers needed at lakeside gardens
COOPERSTOWN — Otsego Land Trust needs volunteers to help complete the annual fall garden cleanup at Brookwood Gardens from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22. Brookwood Gardens are at 6000 State Highway 80 near Cooperstown
No gardening experience is necessary. There will be tasks for everyone to complete, from child to adult. OLT will provide tools, guidance and refreshments.
The rain date will be Oct. 29.
Volunteers should dress appropriately for the weather.
Contact Anne at 607-547-2366, ext. 105, or Anne@otsegolandtrust.org for more information and to volunteer.
HFD2 to sponsor Saturday sales
HARTWICK SEMINARY — Hartwick Fire Department Company 2 will sponsor its annual bake sale and craft show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at the firehouse at 4877 State Highway 28.
Exhibiting artist to give lecture, demo
COOPERSTOWN — Fenimore Art Museum will present a lecture and demonstration with sculpture artist Jonathan Kirk at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15.
According to a media release, Kirk will discuss his fine art sculptures, especially the maquettes (a sculptor’s small preliminary models) found in his Fenimore exhibition, Abstract Sculpture: Fables, Foibles, and other Machinations.
Participants will be invited to handle certain maquettes and ask questions about their construction.
Kirk was born in Saffron Walden, Great Britain in 1955. He earned his Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from St. Martins School of Art, London in 1978 and his Master of Fine Arts degree from Syracuse University in 1980.
Kirk has received grants and awards from the Constance Saltonstall Foundation, New York Foundation for the Arts, Pollock Krasner Foundation, Adolph and Esther Gottlieb Foundation, Ludwig Vogelstein Foundation, and Elizabeth Greenshields Foundation. He has shown widely in group and solo exhibits and has work in permanent collections throughout the East Coast. From 1980 to 2000 Kirk was studio manager at Sculpture Space Inc. He continues to live and work in Utica.
The fee for the program is $25, $20 for museum members. Tickets are available at FenimoreArt.org.
Panel to discuss state energy plan
COOPERSTOWN — Friends of the Village Library and Otsego 2000 will co-host the 90-minute panel discussion “New York State’s Energy Plan — How Does It Affect Our Community from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, in the third floor ballroom at 22 Main St. in Cooperstown.
According to a media release, topics will include the process for siting renewable energy projects, possible use of farmland and forest and how multiple use might be encouraged, and the region’s and state’s present and future energy demands and how those demands might be met.
Moderated by Richfield Town Supervisor Dan Sullivan, the panel will include Danny Lapin, a revitalization specialist with the state Department of State Office of Planning, Development, and Community Infrastructure; Keith Schue, who has been engaged in New York energy policy since 2010 and volunteers as a technical adviser for New York Energy & Climate Advocates; and David Kay, a senior extension associate and department extension leader in Cornell University’s Department of Global Development
The program is open to the public and a presentation of the Sunday Speaker Series.
