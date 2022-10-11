Rummage sale set at Masonic Lodge
EDMESTON — A rummage sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, and a bag sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, at the Masonic Lodge at 13 West St. in Edmeston.
The event is for sales only. No donations will be accepted.
Turkey dinner to be served in Oxford
OXFORD — Oxford American Legion Auxiliary of Fort Hill Post 376 will have its annual dine-in or takeout harvest dinner from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14.
The menu will include roast turkey breast, turkey gravy, stuffing, jellied cranberry sauce, real mashed potatoes, squash and string beans. Dessert will be homemade apple or pumpkin pie, with whipped cream. The dine-in meal will cost $12. Takeouts will be $12.50.
Proceeds will benefit the Finch Book and Education Fund that promotes literacy in Oxford.
Fort Hill Post 376 is at 17 S. Washington Ave.
Contact Louise Spicer at 607-843-9495 or Oxford107@Frontier.com; or call the American Legion at 607-843-8166 for more information.
Flu shot clinic set for Bainbridge
BAINBRIDGE — Slater-Silvernail Post 806 of the American Legion will sponsor a flu shot clinic from 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, at Bainbridge Town Hall.
According to a media release, identification will be required to include a Medicare card of other proof of valid health insurance.
Call 607-423-2167 for more information.
Donations welcome for rummage sale
WALTON — The First United Methodist Church at 101 North St. in Walton will have a rummage sale from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, and 9 a.m. until noon Saturday, Oct. 15.
Donations are welcome and may include clean clothing in good condition which make be brought to the rear entrance.
Call Dawn at 607-865-6064 when leaving items to make arrangements to have them brought inside.
The sale will feature clothing, linens, pots and pans, knick knacks, books, glassware, china, Christmas decorations, toys, CDs, puzzles, games, lamps and furniture.
Proceeds will be donated to local, national and international missions.
Dinner by takeout set at area church
HAMDEN —A harvest dinner will be distributed from 3 p.m. until sold out Saturday, Oct. 15, from the Community Hall behind Hamden Presbyterian Church at 35806 State Highway 10.
Free-will offerings will be accepted for the takeout only meal sponsored by the DeLancey and Hamden Presbyterian churches.
Genealogy device to be introduced
DELHI — Delaware County Historical Association Archivist Ray LaFever will introduce a device helpful to genealogists at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15.
According to a media release, LaFever’s presentation will focus on how family photos, letters and documents may be saved and shared using digital imaging technology, also known as a scanner.
Registration is required for the $10 per person program.
Call 607-746-3849 or email dcha@delhi.net for more information and to register.
Two seatings set for church dinner
NORTH FRANKLIN — A chicken and biscuit dinner at Aldrich Baptist Church at 2770 State Route 28 in North Franklin will have seatings at 4 and 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, with takeouts also available.
The dinner will be $15 for adults and $7.50 for children 5 to 12.
The menu will include chicken and biscuits, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, rolls, coleslaw, homemade pies, coffee, hot tea, iced tea, water and milk.
Pancake breakfast to be held Sunday
CHARLOTTEVILLE — A pancake breakfast, bake sale and 50/50 raffle will take place from 8 to 11 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, at Charlotteville Schoolhouse on Main Street in Charlotteville.
The all-you-can-eat breakfast will be $10 for adults and $5 for children.
Proceeds will be used by the Charlotteville Schoolhouse Restoration Committee.
