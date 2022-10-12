Submissions wanted for gallery exhibit
STAMFORD — Headwaters Arts Center will feature photographs at its second gallery show in its art space at 66 Main St. in Stamford.
According to a media release, the community photo show is taking submissions of unframed photographs from residents in the communities of Stamford, Hobart, Jefferson, Harpersfield, Grand Gorge, Roxbury and South Kortright.
Submissions are due no later than Friday, Oct. 21, to Headwaters Arts Center.
There is a $5 submission fee for up to three photographs. The fee will be waived for photographers younger than 18. Community members of all ages and all experience levels are encouraged to participate.
The opening reception will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at Headwaters Arts Center. The gallery show will run until Jan. 7.
Call 607-214-6040 or email headwaters@roxbury artsgroup.org for more information.
Submission information is available at www.roxburyartsgroup.org.
Ordering process underway for pies
MORRIS — The Butternut Valley Arts and Crafts Center at 124 Main St. in Morris is sponsoring its annual pie sale.
According to a media release, pies, at the suggested donation of $12 each, must be ordered by Nov. 1, for pick up on Sunday, Nov. 13.
Varieties this year include apple crumb, apple-blueberry crumb, apple-strawberry crumb and apple-raspberry crumb.
Call 607-263-2150 for more information and to place orders.
Bookstore to host reading by author
ANDES — Diamond Hollow Books at 72 Main St. in Andes will be the site of a reading and book signing by author Lucy Sante from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16.
According to a media release, Sante will read from her book “Nineteen Reservoirs: On Their Creation and the Promise of Water in New York City.
Reservations are required and may be made by emailing “YES” and a name to biz@diamondhollowbooks.com or texting “YES” and a name to 347-262-4187.
Visit diamondhollow books.com for more information and to pre-order a signed copy of the book.
Season at market drawing to close
MORRIS — The 2022 season at Morris Farmers Market is scheduled to end Thursday, Oct. 27.
According to a media release, the market behind the firehouse on Main Street in Morris, features seasonal produce, honey, meats, eggs, baked good, jelly, wool and maple products, soaps and crafts.
Farmers Market Nutrition Program, Fresh Connect and WIC coupons are accepted.
It is open from 3 to 5:30 p.m.
Adoption fees to be lowered in October
INDEX — The Susquehanna Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals will offer half-price adoptions and adoption fees for shelter animals with special needs will be waived entirely through October.
According to a media release from SQSPCA, the promotion is the result of a partnership with Five Star Subaru in Oneonta, Subaru of America and the Subaru Loves Pets initiative that all animals deserve a loving home. As further stated in the release, the company also supports the health, rescue, transport, and adoption of shelter animals.
SQSPCA will receive $100 for every pet adopted during the sale, up to $3,100.
All adoptions — normally ranging from $150 for kittens to $250 for puppies and small dogs — will be half price. Other fees may apply.
The SQSPCA is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays, with extended hours until 7 p.m. Thursdays.
Appointments to meet animals are advised by calling 607-547-8111 to avoid wait times, but walk-ins are also welcome. Visit www.sqspca.org to view available animals.
The shelter is at 5082-5088 State Highway 28 in the hamlet of Index.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.