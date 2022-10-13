Village of Otego to flush hydrants
OTEGO — The water department has scheduled hydrant flushing for the week of Oct. 17 in the village of Otego.
Museum to present Art in the Dark tours
COOPERSTOWN — Evening tours will be given by Fenimore Art Museum guides through the galleries of American folk art and fine art by lantern light. Stops will be made along the way to share some of the mysterious, melancholy, and untold stories within the artworks. Hidden secrets will be uncovered within the paintings with the help of a special ultraviolet light.
The 45-minute Art in the Dark tours will be offered three times per night at 6:30, 7:30 and 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, Oct.19, 20, 26 and 27.
Reservations are required. Tickets are $13.50 for members, or $16 and may be purchased at FenimoreArt.org or Eventbrite.com.
