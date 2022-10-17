Presentation set on how mills worked
MORRIS — Butternut Valley Alliance and Morris Historical Society will present “Mills in the Butternut Valley, Part II, How They Work,” at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, at the Morris Firehouse at 117 Main St. in Morris.
According to a media release, the second part of the four-part audiovisual series will be presented in-person and on Zoom. It will be led by self-educated historian Tom Washborn and Morris Historical Society member Stacia Norman will offer introductory remarks.
Wednesday’s installment focuses on how saw and grist mills worked, how they were designed, powered and operated. Parts three and four will include textile mills and the tanning industry.
Masks are recommended for the in-person presentation.
The presentation will be recorded and accessible online at butternutvalley alliance.org.
Call 607-643-2992 for more information including the Zoom link needed to view the program.
Bookstore to host reading with music
ANDES — Diamond Hollow Books will present a Ramona’s Den Reading Series event featuring author Anne Elizabeth Moore and musical artist Glockabelle, at the store at 72 Main St. in Andes on Thursday, Oct. 20.
According to a media release, the doors will open at 6 p.m. for the 6:30 p.m. performance.
Masks strongly encouraged and will be available at the door.
Moore will read excerpts from and celebrate the paperback release of her book “Gentrifier: A Memoir,” as well as some new fiction.
Admission will be $10 to support the performers. Wine, hors d’oeuvres and cake will be served. Those planning on attending are asked to rsvp by emailing biz@diamondhollowbooks.com.
