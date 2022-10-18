Food distribution to be in Laurens
LAURENS — St. Matthew Lutheran Church will sponsor its monthly free food distribution for families in need Thursday, Oct. 20, from 4 p.m. until the supply is gone.
Motorists should enter the church parking lot along the driveway next to the Laurens Post Office on Brook Street.
Roast pork dinner on Friday’s menu
LAURENS — A dine-in or takeout roast pork dinner will be served from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, at the American Legion at 11 Main St. in Laurens.
The dinner will be $12 for adults and $7 for a children’s portion.
Horror films to be screened outdoors
MIDDLEFIELD — Film COOP and Brewery Ommegang will present a “Shock-Tober Film Festival” from 5 to 10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, at Brewery Ommegang at 656 County Highway 33 in Middlefield.
According to a media release, the free festival will feature two locally-made horror films in an outdoor setting with bonfire, weather permitting. Ommegang will sell food and beverages and raffle tickets will be sold for carved pumpkins.
At 5 p.m., “Ouija Witch” will be presented. Filmed earlier this year in Oneonta, the film is produced by Jeff Miller Films and Otsego Media and was conceived by Oneonta graduate Cuyle Carvin.
The film focuses on an unfortunate group who learn an urban legend is true. Directed by Robert Michael Ryan, the cast includes Sean Young, Miley Rose, Jeremy Dean and Cheyenne Phillips.
The second film will begin at 7:30 p.m. Filmed at historic Hyde Hall, “A Nightmare Wakes” takes a dark look at the Frankenstein story through the eyes of Mary Shelley, the tortured creator, played by Alix Wilton Regan The film was written and directed by Nora Unkel.
The filmmakers and actors will also be available to answer questions.
The rain date will be Sunday, Oct. 23.
Meet-and-greet to be with artist
COOPERSTOWN — Fenimore Art Museum will present an artist meet-and-greet with woodcarver Mary Michael Shelley from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22.
According to a media release, participants will interact directly with the artist in the museum’s West Gallery which features Shelley’s exhibit, “Art of the Everyday,” on view through the end of the year.
Shelley’s artwork has been described as primitive, traditional, untrained, Americana, whimsical, naïve, eccentric, outsider, visionary, or carved craft. The carved wooden reliefs featured in the exhibit by the Ithaca-based artist are referred to as a “picture diary” or “picture story” in which Shelley documents life events, emotions, and places important to her life.
The program is included with museum admission.
Visit FenimoreArt.org for more information.
House’s eeriness awaits tour goers
DELHI — Twilight Lantern Tours will be given at 5 and 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22 and 29, at the 1797 Gideon Frisbee House on state Route 10, two outside Delhi.
According to a media release from Delaware County Historical Association, guests will learn about the more eerie elements of the house, including the “coffin door,” the “break-neck” rear stairway, and the narrow room in which a “presence” is said to lurk. The historic Frisbee family cemetery will also be open for guests to explore.
Tours will be led and questions answered by Samantha Misa, assistant to the director at DCHA, who will be dressed in a period costume.
A preview of what guests may expect to encounter is available line at https://tinyurl.com/3mf6czaa.
The cost is $10 for adults. Those 12 and younger will be admitted for free. Tours will limited to eight individuals and masks are required.
Reservations are required by Oct. 22. Call DCHA at 607-746-3849 or email dcha@delhi.net for more information and to register.
‘Gathering Moss’ to be discussed
DELHI — The Lost Bookshop will host a discussion of Robin Wall Kimmerer’s “Gathering Moss,” from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, as part of its residency at the Bushel Collective at 106 Main St. in Delhi.
Visit https://thelostbookshop.com/events for more information and to register.
