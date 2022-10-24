Film on loneliness to be presented
WALTON — Delaware County Office for the Aging will present a local screening of “All the Lonely People,” at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, at the Walton Theatre at 30 Gardiner Place in Walton.
According to a media release, the social-impact film examines loneliness.
The screening will include a facilitated question-and-answer session with the film’s producers and local officials, offering a forum for community discussion about ways to develop resilience and implement strategies to combat social isolation.
The event is part of a statewide screening tour organized by the New York State Office for the Aging, Association on Aging in New York and Delaware County Office for the Aging.
As further stated in the release, in 2017, the U.S. Surgeon General declared social isolation to be a “global epidemic.” Reportedly, it has only worsened in the COVID-19 health emergency. According to the AARP Public Policy Institute, social isolation drives $6.7 billion in additional associated Medicare spending per year.
The health consequences of loneliness and isolation are equivalent to smoking almost a pack of cigarettes daily. The added stress of feeling alone increases heart disease and even earlier onset of dementia.
“All The Lonely People” examines the epidemic on a deeply personal level. It follows people from different walks of life as they overcome social isolation and chronic loneliness, including New York residents Ari Rossen and Tony Westbrook, as well as Mary Hill, an 89-year-old caregiver who faces isolation in the rural countryside of England.
Board schedules special meeting
GILBERTSVILLE — The Gilbertsville Village Board of Trustees will meet in special session at 7 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 26, at the village office at 107 Lovers Lane in Gilbertsville to transfer funds from the Highway Reserve account to the Consolidated Local Street and Highway Improvement Program account for the repair of Maple Street.
Program to welcome partners in poetry
TREADWELL — Word Thursdays Online will be broadcast live on Zoom and Facebook Live at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27.
According to a media release, the featured writers will be partners in poetry, Sara Cahill Marron and Indran Amirthanayagam.
Marron is also a writer and editor and Amirthanayagam is described as a Sri Lankan-American poet-diplomat, essayist and translator in English, Spanish, French, Portuguese and Haitian Creole.
There is a suggested donation of $3, except for students, who may participate for free.
Email info@brighthillpress.org to be considered for the open mic portion of the program.
The program is sponsored by Bright Hill Press and Literary Center of the Catskills at 94 Church St. in Treadwell.
Visit brighthillpress.org or www.facebook.com/brighthp for more information, including how to participate.
Parks group plans Halloween party
AFTON — The Afton Parks Association will sponsor a Halloween party, costume contest and basket raffle from 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at the River Club in Afton.
According to a media release, music will be provided by Short Change.
Tickets are $5 and will be available at the door.
Grange to sponsor Sunday dinner
GILBERTSVILLE — Butternut Valley Grange at 7 Bloom St. in Gilbertsville will sponsor a $14 dine-in or takeout pulled pork dinner with macaroni and cheese, coleslaw and apple crisp from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30.
Call 607-563-1104 for more information.
Halloween trick-or-treaters are welcome to stop by the Grange anytime from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31, for packaged goodies.
