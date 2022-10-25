Artist to pay visit to gallery for talk
COOPERSTOWN — Regina B. Quinn will be at Cooperstown Art Association at 22 Main St. in Cooperstown from noon until 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, to answer questions about her exhibit “Radiant Edges” and her artistic process.
According to a media release, the solo show in Gallery A is scheduled to close Saturday.
The encaustic painter describes her paintings as an invitation to viewers to stay closely connected to the natural world, all living things and one another.
Encaustic painting, also known as hot wax painting, is defined as a form of painting that involves a heated wax medium to which colored pigments have been added. The molten mix is applied to a surface — usually prepared wood, though canvas and other materials are sometimes used.
Treat-or-treating set at museum
COOPERSTOWN — Children 12 and younger may trick-or-treat at The Farmers’ Museum and interact with characters from “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow” from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29. 1:00 According to a media release, parents and grandparents may watch children go door-to-door in the museum’s country village. They will also meet and interact with Ichabod Crane and the Headless Horseman from Washington Irving’s classic tale.
Dramatic readings of excerpts from “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow” will take place at 1:15, 2:15, and 3:15 p.m. in the Schoolhouse.
The event is sponsored in part by the Clark Foundation and Otsego County government.
Visit FarmersMuseum.org for more information.
Library event billed as seasonal treat
WORCESTER — A reading and book signing by Thomas R. Clark, a speculative fiction author and podcaster, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at Worcester-Schenevus Library at 170 Main St. in Worcester, is being billed as a Halloween weekend treat.
According to a media release, Clark is the author of “Bella’s Boys” and “Fireflies and Apple Pie” from “The God Provides.” Both have been nominated for a Splatterpunk Award. His other books include “Summerhome,” “Good Boy” and “The Death List.”
Autumnal refreshments will be served.
Historian to address local hose company
SCHENEVUS — The Town of Maryland Historical Society will meet at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30, at AMVETS Hall at 16 Main St. in Schenevus.
Town Historian Bob Parmerter will give a power point presentation on the history of C.H. Graham Hose Company from its inception in 1885 to the present. It will include the fire engines and equipment, the four firehouses, major fires and non-fire activities.
Halloween parade set in Cooperstown
COOPERSTOWN — A Halloween parade will step off at 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31, at the Village Library at 22 Main St. in Cooperstown.
The parade will form on the library lawn and proceed to the Chamber of Commerce building on Chestnut Street for apple cider and candy.
Network organizes Mix and Mingle
COOPERSTOWN — The Angel Network of Cooperstown will host a Mix and Mingle event at the Otesaga Resort Hotel at 60 Lake St. in Cooperstown from 5:30 to 6:0 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1.
According to a media release, light refreshments will be provided and a cash bar will be available. The event will feature a vocal performance by Cooperstown Central School students and silent auction.
The Angel Network of Cooperstown is a community-based nonprofit organization that assists families with demonstrated needs in the Cooperstown Central School District.
Those interested but who are unable to attend are asked to contribute to group’s annual campaign at The Angel Network of Cooperstown, P.O. Box 1186, Cooperstown.
Email cooperstownangel@gmail.com for more information.
Event for veterans set at Elks Lodge
SIDNEY — A Veterans Information and Services Day will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, at the Elks Lodge at 104 River St. in Sidney.
According to a media release, as a show of appreciation the Elks will provide lunch, door prizes and music.
Vendors will also be available to assist veterans with health screenings, financial guidance, insurance, and medical, housing and aging concerns.
Veterans service agencies from the counties of Chenango, Delaware and Otsego will also have representatives present to assist as needed.
The event is open to veterans of all branches of the military and their guests.
Reservations are encouraged and may be made by calling 607-563-2175.
