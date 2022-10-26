Meet-and-greet set with candidate
NORWICH — A meet-and-greet with Sen. Peter Oberacker of Schenevus, candidate for the 51st State Senate District, will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at Republican Headquarters at 6 E. Main St. in Norwich.
According to a media release, Oberacker is finishing his first term as senator in the 51st district. The district was re-drawn earlier this year and as a result, it now includes the town of city of Norwich, Afton, Bainbridge, Coventry, Green, Guilford and Oxford in Chenango County. Locally, it also includes the counties of Delaware and Otsego.
Candidate signs and other campaign materials will be available to take home.
Cider and doughnuts will be served.
Pumpkin carving to be demonstrated
CHARLOTTEVILLE — A pumpkin carving clinic and a hot soup buffet will be offered from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at Charlotteville Schoolhouse, at the corner of Baptist Church Road and Charlotte Valley Road in Charlotteville.
Email Ginette at ginetteday27@gmail.com for more information and to register.
Dems to canvass for senate candidate
COBLESKILL — Eric Ball, candidate for state Senate District 51, will join teams of volunteers who will go door-to-door in Cobleskill from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30.
According to a media release, the Schoharie County Democratic Committee will provide canvassing materials and training, as well as assignments in an effort to “Get Out the Vote.” The gathering site will be Tufano Gallery at 548 E. Main St. in Cobleskill.
Email info@schohariedemocrats.org for more information.
Funeral director job to be chronicled
EDMESTON — Gordon Terry will present “The History of American Funeral Directing” at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30, at the municipal building at 1 North St. in Edmeston.
According to a media release, Terry’s presentation will be based on his work as a former associate professor of mortuary science at SUNY Farmingdale.
Terry, a recently retired licensed funeral director for more than 40 years, joined the New York State Funeral Directors Association in 1990 and served as its president from 2008 to 2009.
The program, sponsored by the Edmeston Museum, is free and open to all. Refreshments will be served.
Otego to enforce Halloween curfew
OTEGO — A Halloween curfew will begin in the village of Otego at 9 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31, and continue until 6 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1.
According to a media release, individuals 18 and younger will not be allowed on village streets during the curfew unless accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.
Library to host Halloween party
ANDES — A Halloween party will be held at 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31, at Andes Public Library at 242 Main St. in Andes.
The party will feature treats, hot cocoa, coffee, games and DJ Witch Doctor Pam. Costumes are encouraged.
Call 845-676-3333 for more information.
