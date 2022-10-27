Legion to host Halloween party
OXFORD — A Halloween costume party will be held for the 21 and older crowd from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at Fort Hill American Legion Post 376 in Oxford.
According to a media release, prizes will be awarded for the most original, scariest and funniest costumes.
Specialty drinks will be served and live music will be provided by Mike Mullenax.
Post 376 is at 17 S. Washington Ave.
Call 607- 843-8166 or visit OxfordLegion.com for more information.
