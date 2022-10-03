Community dinner set for Thursday
FRANKLIN — St Paul’s Episcopal Church on Main Street in Franklin will host its dine-in or takeout community dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6. This month’s meal will feature Chicken Supreme and a dessert buffet
The monthly dinners are in support of the on-going interior renovation project.
Free-will offerings will be accepted for the “all you want to eat” dinner.
Contradance season to end Friday night
FLY CREEK — The last of the season contradance will be held from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, at Cornfield Hall in Fly Creek. Music will be by the Catskill Gamblers with Peter Blue and the caller will be Robby Poulette.
According to a media release, the Catskill Gamblers are described as an acoustic folk and traditional from the Northern Catskills area and are made up of Bernd Neumann playing fiddle and Jon Woodin on guitar. They play folk originals and driving Irish and Old Time Tunes. They will be joined by Blue playing traditional tunes and his own originals on nyckleharpa and accordion.
Poulette developed his calling skills while at Hartwick College under the tutelage of Blue. He calls at a variety of dances in the Cooperstown area, including frequent appearances at Pine Lake dances.
All ages are welcome and no dance partner is needed. No experience is necessary since the caller teaches each dance. Newcomers who arrive by 7:15 p.m. will receive a short introduction to some basic steps.
Masks are optional and all local COVID rules will be followed.
The suggested donation is $8 for adults, $4 for students and teenagers. Children 12 and younger will be admitted for free. The maximum is $20 per family. Cornfield Hall is at 655 County Route 26 in Fly Creek.
Call 607-965-8232 or 607-547-8164 or visit www. otsegodancesociety.weebly.com for more information.
Reservations needed for harvest dinner
RICHFIELD SPRINGS — Reservations are required for the harvest turkey dinner to be held on Saturday, Oct. 25, at Church of Christ Uniting at 22 Church St. in Richfield Springs.
The $14 meal will include sliced dinner, mashed potatoes, stuffing, gravy, squash, vegetable casserole, cranberry sauce, sweet bread, roll and butter and choice of dessert. A beverage will be added for dine-in guests.
The first seating will be from 4 to 5:15 p.m. with a second seating from 6 to 7:15 p.m.
Takeout orders may be picked up between 4:30 and 5:30 p.m.
Reservations may be made by calling 315-796-1644 or 315-858-1451, no later than Oct. 11.
