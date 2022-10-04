Two-day church sale to have baked goods
LAWYERSVILLE — The Lawyersville Reformed Church will have a rummage and bake sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8.
The church is at 109 Schuyler Road at the intersection with state Route 145.
Walk organized to explore wetland
MIDDLEFIELD — The “Get the Kids Out” program created by Otsego County Conservation Association will feature a walk at the Forest of the Dozen Dads in Middlefield from 10:30 a.m. until noon Friday, Oct. 7.
According to a media release, “Wetland Exploration” will be led by OCCA Education Specialist Shelby MacLeish. Participants will explore life at the edge of a beaver pond and will also learn about the trees and plants along the trail.
Forest of the Dozen Dads is a county-owned forest at 325 Blacks Road. Children should dress for the weather and expect muddy trails.
The program is free and open to all ages.
Visit https://tinyurl.com/4uaef253 for more information and to register or email MacLeish at education@occainfo.org.
Festival to focus on industrial past
NORWICH — The Chenango County Historical Society will host a Living History & Industrial Heritage Festival from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, in celebration of Path Through History Week.
According to a media release, there will be hands-on demonstrations and interactive experiences, live theater, original music and the debut of three recent acquisitions related to industry.
Kandi’s Kitchen food truck will be available in the parking lot to provide food for a picnic lunch on the CCHS campus.
As further state in the release, during Path Through History weekends, events are held to highlight historical and cultural sites considered to be significant and offer new perspectives on New York state’s heritage.
Visit https://tinyurl.com/3xbmmkrt or call 607-334-9227, ext. 2, for more information.
Torch lit trail to feature wildlife
SHERBURNE — Animals of Halloween will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at Rogers Environmental Education Center in Sherburne.
According to a media release, the annual event will begin with a performance by the Schmitt Sisters dance group in the outdoor classroom.
Actors costumed as New York State wildlife will be stationed along a torch lit trail. The actors will talk about where they live, what they do and what makes them special. Groups will form every hour from 4 to 5:30 p.m.
The event will end with musical entertainment at the fire pit.
An autumn-themed photo spot will also be available and cider and donuts will be available in the Visitor Center.
The event, part of the free monthly educational offerings by Friends of Rogers, is sponsored by the Otis Thompson Foundation.
Society to auction items large & small
SCHENEVUS — The Town of Maryland Historical Society will have its annual Tricky Tray auction Saturday, Oct. 8, at AMVETS Hall at 16 Main St. in Schenevus.
The doors will open at 11 a.m. and the drawing will begin at 1 p.m.
Items large and small will be available to bid on including a snow blower and wood splitter.
