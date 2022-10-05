Church schedules mid-month dinner
RICHFIELD SPRINGS — Reservations are required for the mid-month harvest turkey dinner scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 15, at Church of Christ Uniting at 22 Church St. in Richfield Springs.
The $14 meal will include turkey off the bone, mashed potatoes, stuffing, gravy, squash, vegetable casserole, cranberry sauce, sweet bread, roll and butter and choice of dessert. A beverage will be added for dine-in guests.
The first seating will be from 4 to 5:15 p.m. with a second seating from 6 to 7:15 p.m.
Takeout orders may be picked up between 4:30 and 5:30 p.m.
Reservations should be made by calling 315-796-1644 or 315-858-1451, no later than Tuesday, Oct. 11.
Church to sponsor two-day festival
SIDNEY — A Harvest Festival will be held from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct 7, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at Sacred Heart Church at 15 Liberty St. in Sidney.
According to organizers, there will be "food, fun and treasures."
Center schedules October events
SIDNEY — The movie “Asteroid” will be shown at 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, at the Community Cultural Center at 1 Bridge St. in Sidney.
From 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, an open jam session will take place.
From 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, a class in painting wood pumpkins will be offered for $5 per person. At 8 p.m., the Small Town Big Band will perform for which admission will be $15.
Call 607-604-4584 for more information.
Pantry to benefit from sale proceeds
UNADILLA — A rummage and bake sale will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Friday and Saturday, Oct. 7 and 8, in the basement of the Methodist Church on Main Street in Unadilla.
Proceeds will benefit the Unadilla Food Pantry.
Rotary to present ‘fun-filled’ day
MIDDLEFIELD — The Cooperstown Rotary Club will present its sixth Fall Fling from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, on the grounds of the Clark Sports Center at 124 County Road 52, just outside the village.
According to a media release, the event is designed to showcase what autumn in Cooperstown is all about and to bring the community together for a fun-filled day featuring pumpkins, cider, local vendors, music and food.
Classic tractors to be showcased
COOPERSTOWN — Tractor Fest will illustrate the growth of farming technology with classic tractors and small engines from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 8 and 9, at The Farmers’ Museum.
According to a media release, more than 60 classic tractors will line up for this year’s event representing several manufacturers including Farmall, Ford, Case, Oliver, Moline, and John Deere.
Several local tractor clubs will also take part. Tractors will be seen parading throughout the museum grounds and at work in the fields.
Wagons filled with visitors will travel around the museum grounds pulled by a tractor and there will be corn cutter demonstrations and a display of large and small hit-and-miss engines.
Tractor Fest is sponsored in part by Five Star Subaru.
Visit FarmersMuseum.org for more information.
Craft activity to be presented
CHARLOTTEVILLE — Paper crafting for all skill levels will be offered for $5 per participant from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9, at Charlotteville Schoolhouse.
Reservations may be made by emailing ginetteday27@gmail.com
Group focused on cancer set to meet
SIDNEY — The Lighthouse Cancer Support Group will meet from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9, for fellowship, sharing, prayer and music at East Guilford Presbyterian Church at the corner of state Route 8 and county Road 35, three miles north of Sidney at the blinking light.
According to organizers, anyone of any faith who has been diagnosed with any type of cancer at any time in their life is welcome to attend.
Meetings are held monthly on the second Sunday.
Call 607-563-7713 for more information.
Helios to provide support to grieving
COOPERSTOWN — A series of monthly adult grief support group meetings will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, Nov. 8, and Dec. 13, in the chapel at First Presbyterian Church at 25 Church St. in Cooperstown.
According to a media release, sponsored by Helios Care, free and open to all members of the community 18 and older, meetings are facilitated by staff specifically trained in grief and loss.
Sessions provide a safe and confidential place to focus on understanding the grief process, how to make sense of what may seem like strong emotions and learn from others.
Call 607-432-5525 to register.
Visit HeliosCare.org for more information.
