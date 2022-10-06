SQSPCA to be closed Friday
INDEX — The Susquehanna Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals will be closed to the public on Friday, Oct. 7. The free rabies clinic scheduled for Friday has been canceled.
Program to focus on quality of milk
SOUTHSIDE — A presentation on milk quality, understanding the Producer Price Differential and a look into future prices will be given from 10:45 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, at Quality Inn at 5206 State Highway 23 in Oneonta.
According to a media release from Cornell Cooperative Extension of Delaware County, the program will cost $10 person and include a buffet lunch. In addition to CCE, program sponsors include the CNY Dairy, Livestock and Field Crops Team, Watershed Agriculture Council and Worcester Creameries.
Following registration at 10:45 a.m., presentations will be made at 11:15 a.m., 12:45 p.m. and 1:45 p.m.
Call Kim Holden at 607-865-7090 or email kmh19@cornell.edu for more information and to inquire about reservation availability.
App for birders to be demonstrated
SHERBURNE — The Chenango Bird Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, at Rogers Environmental Education Center at 2721 State Highway 80 in Sherburne.
A short business meeting will be followed by the presentation “eBird Basics.”
Michael DeWispelaere, club member and local birding enthusiast, will demonstrate the features of the eBird application and answer questions about its use.
The app is described as a web and smartphone application that allows individuals to create and maintain checklists of bird sightings, append photos, video clips and audio filies.
Contact John Knapp at 607-372-1242 jknapp56@yahoo.com for more information.
Halloween movies to be presented
NORWICH — The Chenango Arts Council has scheduled a series of classic Halloween movies for 7 p.m. on consecutive Wednesdays in October, all featuring Bela Lugosi.
According to a media release, the first film will be "Son of Frankenstein" at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, in Martin W. Kapell Theater at 27 W. Main St. in Norwich.
"One Body Too Many," described as an American comedy-mystery, will be shown the following Wednesday, Oct. 19, and the third movie will be "The Wolf Man" on Oct. 26.
The movies are free. Popcorn will be served.
