Farewell to summer to be celebrated
WEST KORTRIGHT — The West Kortright Centre’s annual family-friendly, farewell to summer celebration will be held from noon until 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4.
According to a media release, coming off a two-year hiatus, the West Kortright Fair will feature three live bands, fresh local foods, a bake sale, local artisans and vendors, a rummage sale, and children’s entertainment — including Wacky Wendy and her whimsical paper craft hats.
The concert tent will feature West Kortright Centre Shakespeare alums Moppy Copperwheat and Zara Zee performing at 12:30 p.m. as the “antifolk” duo Sourdoe, followed by the North Atlantic fiddle music of Drank the Gold at 2:15. At 4:30, Atom & the Orbits will blast off from the early rock & roll universe with a set of danceable two-minute old-school power pop songs àla Chuck Berry.
The event will be held rain or shine. Admission is by pay-what-you-can donation.
The West Kortright Centre is at 49 West Kortright Church Road near East Meredith.
The event is sponsored by Catskill Country Living, Price Chopper, Stewart’s Shops and New Music USA.
Reception to mark opening of exhibit
NORWICH — The Art of Scott Higby, selected works from 2008 to the present, will be the featured exhibit in the Mariea Brown and Raymond Loft Galleries at Chenango Arts Council at 27 W. Main St. in Norwich from Sept. 2 to 23.
Described in a media release as moving and lifelike paintings, an opening reception for the exhibit will be held at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2.
Gallery space to be shared by artists
MARGARETVILLE — Two solo exhibits, “Ambiguities and Specifics” by Ann Lee Fuller and “Altered States” by Robin S. Halpern will be on display from Sept. 2 to 25, at Longyear Gallery at 785 Main St. in Margaretville.
According to a media release a reception will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, to mark the opening of both exhibits.
A members group show will also accompany the exhibits.
Gallery hours are noon until 5 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Call 845-586-3270 or visit longyeargallery.org for more information.
