Outdoor event set on library lawn
UNADILLA — Area local churches have partnered and will sponsor a free community event from 2 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, on the front lawn of the Unadilla Public Library at 193 Main St. According to organizers, the event has been designed as a celebration of God’s goodness and the spirit that rises up from fear and uncertainty to hope and assurance.
There will be music, food, drinks and activities for children.
All are welcome and are encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs.
Afternoon activities set for Saturday
SIDNEY — A chicken barbecue, car cruise-in and corn hole tournament will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at the Sidney Elks Lodge at 104 River St. in Sidney. The dinner is $20 per person and the tournament is $40 per team.
Elected officials and Republican candidates will be available to meet.
Events to feature painting and music
SIDNEY — The Community Cultural Center of the Sidney Arts & Cultural Exchange Group at 1 Bridge St. in Sidney has announced activities for September.
First will be Family Painting on Canvas Boards, suitable for all ages, from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10.
A free Open Jam Night will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16.
Participants may create an autumn scene from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, at Paint & Sip with Pat.
A craft activity period for children will be available from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, and tai chi will be practiced at 4 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19.
Call 607-604-4584 or find the center on Facebook for more information.
Program to be about Harriet Tubman
SHARON SPRINGS — The Sharon Historical Society will sponsor an online and in-person program at 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12, focused on “Harriet Tubman and the Underground Railroad.”
According to a media release, historian and Sharon Historical Society President Ron Ketelsen will present a portrait of the woman known as a conductor of the Underground Railroad, who repeatedly risked her own life and freedom to liberate others from slavery. Ketelsen’s presentation will go beyond the legend of Tubman to explore what motivated her — including divine inspiration — to become one of the greatest freedom fighters in national history.
The in-person presentation will be at Sharon Springs Free Library’s community room and the online webinar will be on Zoom.
A question-and-answer session will follow with Ketelsen.
Visit www.eventbrite.com/e/414378556417to register. Visit www.sharonhistoricalsocietyny.org or call 518-860-5513 for more information.
Butternut Valley Grange to meet
GILBERTSVILLE — Butternut Valley Grange will meet at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12, at the Grange Hall at 7 Bloom St. in Gilbertsville.
A representative from the local library will be the Grange’s guest and will update the membership on services provided by the library which the Grange supports with monetary donations. Reports will be heard on a meal delivery project started in August and a final proposal regarding kitchen renovatons will be presented.
Serving on the social committee will be Lynne Porter, Cathy Galley and Norm and Anna Ritchey.
At last month’s meeting, members opposed lowering hours for agricultural workers in the state that would affect overtime.
The following will serve as standing committees for the new Grange year. Legislative: Roger Halbert, Chair; David Stoy, Cathy Galley, Barton Snedaker, Laura Palada and Valerie Haynes; Family Activities: Sandra Stoy, Chair; Anna Ritchey, Lynne Porter, and Helen Ritchey; Community Service: Anna Ritchey, Chair; Dawn Gage, Glenn Foster, Anne Sebeck; Barbara Hill, Roger Halbert, and Calvin Wilcox. Special committees include: Social Events: Cathy Galley, Dawn Gage, Anne Sebeck, Barbara Rossanda; Membership Promotion: Marlene Brooks, Laura Palada, David and Sandra Stoy and Glenn Foster.
Also at Monday's meeting, a final proposal will be presented regarding renovations to the kitchen at the Grange Hall.
The social committee will be Lynne Porter, Cathy Galley and Norm and Anna Ritchey.
