Proposed solar farm to be discussed
WORCESTER — The Worcester Planning Board will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, with representatives of Borrego Solar, who will respond to questions relating to its application for a solar farm at 188 Up County Road.
Village seeks input to include in plans
SIDNEY — A community dialogue will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, at the Community Cultural Center at 1 Bridge St. in Sidney.
According to a media release, the Sidney community is encouraged to attend what is being referred to as the first community workshop by the village of Sidney with residents, business owners, property owners and workers to identify transformational projects to include in the New York Forward proposal to be submitted on Sept. 23.
Grants Administrator John Redente commented in the release that “We are excited to gather to expand the vision of the recent Envisioning Sidney’s Resilient Riverfront to our Main Street core. The ideas community members bring will make us even more resilient and sustainable.”
The meeting will review the New York Forward Program proposal process and engage stakeholders in a discussion about vision and potential projects to create a more vibrant and prosperous place to live, work, visit, and invest. Visit www.ny.gov/programs/ny-forward for more information.
Allowed use law could be adjusted
WEST ONEONTA — The Oneonta Town Board will have a public hearing on adjusting the allowed uses within the Industrial Development District to include wedding and event venues within the district at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, at the Oneonta Town Hall in West Oneonta.
According to a media release, the hearing will provide those in the Oneonta Town area an opportunity to ensure that the board takes their concerns into consideration.
Those who cannot attend, but want their opinions considered by the board may send correspondence to Oneonta Town Clerk Ryan F. Pereira at P.O. Box A, West Oneonta, NY 13861, or email clerk@townofoneonta.org.
