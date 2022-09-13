Chenango Bird Club to meet Wednesday
SHERBURNE — The Chenango Bid Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, at Rogers Environmental Education Center in Sherburne.
According to a media release, avian biological and social scientist Jody Enck has applied identity theory to the study of people who enjoy interacting with birds and will discuss “What Makes a Birder a Birder.”
Call 607-372-1242 for more information.
Benefit yard sale to span three days
OXFORD — A yard sale featuring hundreds of items to benefit Chenango County Habit for Humanity will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, Sept. 15 to 17, at 16 N. Canal St. in Oxford.
Call 607-843-6249 for more information.
Films to be shown monthly at Bushel
DELHI — Bushel Collective at 106 Main St. in Delhi will begin presenting free third Friday films for the public on Friday, Sept. 16, with the film noir classic “Double Indemnity.”
According to a media release, doors will open at 6:45 p.m. for the 7 p.m. screening. The venue has seating for 30. A discussion will follow led by Don Thomases of Hobart.
Visit www.bushelcollect ive.org for more information.
Fly-in breakfast to be held Saturday
WESTVILLE — A fly-in pancake breakfast will be held by the Middlefield Volunteer Fire Department from 7:3o to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at the Cooperstown-Westville Airport at 866 State Route 166 in Westville.
All-you-can pancakes with real maple syrup will be available along with eggs, sausage and beverages for $9 for adults and $6 for children younger than 12.
Hop City Hellcats to play on train
MILFORD — The Cooperstown Blues Express will present The Hop City Hellcats on Saturday, Sept. 17, for those 21 and older.
According to a media release, from the heart of the I-88 corridor, the group plays original songs and mixes classic outlaw country with blues.
Boarding will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the Milford Depot for the 7 p.m. three-hour train ride with cash bar.
Call 607-353-8030 or visit www.thecooperstownbluesexpress.com for more information.
Harvest Supper set at Unadilla church
UNADILLA — The First Presbyterian Church at 156 Main St. in Unadilla will sponsor its Harvest Supper from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17.
The menu will include roast pork tenderloin, dressing, mashed potatoes, gravy, winter squash, applesauce and homemade apple or pumpkin pie with cheddar cheese or whipped cream.
Tickets are $12 each for the dine-in or takeout meal.
The church is fully-accessible if using the Church Street ramp.
Proceeds will support church operations and a local mission.
Speaker Series slated to begin on Sunday
COOPERSTOWN — Friends of the Village Library of Cooperstown will present its first program of the 2022-23 Sunday Speaker Series at 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18.
“The Mission and Work of the Community Foundation of Otsego County,” will be outlined by the organization’s executive director Jeff Katz of Cooperstown.
According to a media release, established in 2019, CFOC set out to establish a Founders Campaign to raise $2 million to meet the ongoing critical needs of Otsego County. After the pandemic hit, however, its attention shifted to establishing a COVID Relief Fund to meet short-term and immediate needs of the county. Having successfully reached its goals, CFOC returned to its initial mission of helping to build a community that provides healthy, enriching, and prosperous opportunities for all.
Katz and his family moved to Cooperstown in 2003. He is a former three-term mayor of Cooperstown, former options trader, published author and serves or leads the boards of several local nonprofit organizations.
The monthly Sunday Speaker programs take place in the third floor ballroom of the Village Hall at 22 Main St. in Cooperstown. The programs are free and open to the public.
Legion to serve barbecued chicken
LAURENS — The American Legion at 11 Main St. in Laurens will sponsor a dine-in or takeout barbecued chicken dinner from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16.
Dinners will be $12 and chicken halves will be $7.
Grange to sponsor sale of baked goods
COOPERSTOWN — The Butternut Valley Grange of Gilbertsville will sponsor a bake sale fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, during the first day of the two-day Harvest Festival at The Farmers’ Museum.
According to a media release, among the items to be sold will be pies, cookies and breads.
Sharon Spa tours focused on history
SHARON SPRINGS — The Sharon Historical Society will sponsor 90-minute historical walking tours of Sharon Springs focused on spas, hotels and rooming houses.
Scheduled during the two-day Sharon Springs Harvest Festival, tours will step off at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 17 and 18.
Tickets are $10 each and tours will start outside the Roseboro Hotel on Main Street.
Registration is available on Eventbrite.com.
Visit www.sharonhistor icalsocietyny.org or call 518-860-5513 for more information.
Monthly dinners offered at church
COOPERSTOWN — The First Baptist Church at 21 Elm St. in Cooperstown will offer two more monthly $13 takeout chicken dinners prepared by Brooks’ House of Bar-B-Q from 4:30 to 6 p.m. on the third Friday. The next dinner will be Sept. 16. The last one will be Oct. 21.
Advance orders may be made no later than the Wednesday that precedes the dinner. Email baptist cooperstown@gmail.com with a name, number of dinners and telephone number for order confirmation.
Helios to provide support to grieving
COOPERSTOWN — A series of monthly adult grief support group meetings will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, Nov. 8, and Dec. 13, in the chapel at First Presbyterian Church at 25 Church St. in Cooperstown.
According to a media release, sponsored by Helios Care, free and open to all members of the community 18 and older, meetings are facilitated by staff specifically trained in grief and loss.
Sessions provide a safe and confidential place to focus on understanding the grief process, how to make sense of what may seem like strong emotions and learn from others.
Call 607-432-5525 to register. Visit HeliosCare.org for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.