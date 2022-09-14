Explorer program set to begin Friday
DELHI — Cannon Free Library at 40 Elm St. in Delhi, in conjunction with the group Womxn for Inclusion, Diversity and Equity, will begin a Global Explorer program featuring Israel and Yom Kippur, at 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16. Themed programs will continue monthly on the third Friday.
According to a media release, the program has been designed to be a travelogue of world geography, crafts, foods, music and stories for children 7 to 12.
The A. Lindsay and Olive B. O’Connor Foundation provided grant funding to help pay for the books, materials and administrative costs for the program.
Call 607-746-2662 for more information.
Construction to begin on teaching garden
COOPERSTOWN — A groundbreaking ceremony for a teaching garden will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, at the Cooperstown office of Cornell Cooperative Extension of Schoharie and Otsego County.
According to a media release, the Grow with Cornell Cooperative Extension Garden Project is taking root.
The groundbreaking will mark the beginning of construction of the garden which, when complete in 2023, will allow visitors to explore garden beds cultivated by the Association's Master Gardener volunteers.
Association Executive Director Liz Callahan noted in the release that "The Grow with CCE project will create a place for learning through gardening and will be a great asset to our community."
Call 607-547-2536, ext. 0 for more in formation and to rsvp to Friday's event.
Rummage sale set at area church
NORWICH — A rummage sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, and from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 17, customers may fill a bag. Sponsored by Ave Maria Rosary Center, the sale will be held at St. Bartholomew Parish Center at 81 E. Main St. in Norwich.
Constitution Day to be observed
NORWICH — The Chenango County Historical Society and James Madison Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution will commemorate Constitution Day with interactive programs and family activities from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, in combination with the celebration of Museum Day in partnership with Smithsonian magazine.
Constitution Day commemorates the Sept. 17, 1787 signing of the U.S. Constitution. Museum Day is an annual celebration designed to shine a spotlight on arts, culture and history exhibits.
CCHS is at 45 Rexford St. in Norwich.
Call 607-334-9227 or visit www.ChenangoHistorical.org for more information.
Wellness Clinic to be in Sidney
SIDNEY —The Tri-County Chapter of NYS Women will sponsor its annual Multiphase Blood Analysis Wellness Clinic from 6 to 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at the Elks Lodge at 104 River St. in Sidney.
The fee this year is $42 for 30 blood tests. Any additional tests carry separate fees.
Call 607-967-4115 for more information.
Call 800-234-8888 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays to make an appointment for the clinic.
Proceeds will go toward the three scholarships awarded by the local group and sponsoring representatives to the state organization’s annual Youth Leadership Conference.
Organization to have its first 5K event
RICHFIELD SPRINGS — The Community Food Cooperative in Richfield Springs will sponsor its first 5K Run & Walk with awards, along with a Health & Wellness Fair on Sunday, Sept. 18.
The 5k will begin at 10 a.m. The $15 entry fee may be paid and registration completed at the food co-op at 140 Main St. in Richfield Springs or online at runsignup.com.
A presentation of awards to the runners and walkers will be followed by the Health & Wellness Fair from noon until 3 p.m. in Spring Park on U.S. Route 20.
Call 315-858-7023 for more information.
Pancake breakfast on tap for Sunday
CHARLOTTEVILLE — A pancake breakfast and bake sale fundraiser will be held from 8 to 11 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, at Charlotteville Schoolhouse at 641 Charlotte Valley Road.
The all-you-can-eat meal will be $10 for adults and $5 for children. A 50/50 drawing will also be held.
Proceeds will be used by the Charlotteville Schoolhouse Restoration Committee.
