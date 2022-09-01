Four mile paddle for fun to be held
GILBERTSVILLE — Butternut Valley Alliance will sponsor its annual free Fun Float, a creek paddle, along with the Otsego County Conservation Association, on Sunday, Sept. 11, beginning at 10 a.m.
According to a media release, the four mile paddle will start in Gilbertsville at the bridge on at 102 Spring St. and end at Copes Corners Park at 620 State Highway 51 in Gilbertsville. The course, expected to take about three hours, is described as an easy pace by kayak or canoe.
Participants are welcome to bring their canoes, kayaks or stand up paddleboards and personal flotation devices which are required to participate. There will be a limited number of canoes and PFDs available to borrow. Shoes should be worn as there will be a few places where portage is necessary.
Participants are encouraged to bring water, snacks or picnic lunches. There will be a gathering in pavilion No. 2 at Copes Corners Park at the end of the event.
The required registration, along with more information, is available at www. butternutvalleyalliance.org.
