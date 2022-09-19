Open house to be held at Sheriff’s office
DELHI — An open house will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, at the office of the Delaware County Sheriff Craig S. DuMond, at 280 Phoebe Lane, Suite 1, in Delhi.
According to a media release there will be demonstrations to include drone operations and the K9 and Special Response Teams, along with tours of the corrections facility.
Open house guests are welcome to see the department in action and provide feedback to the sheriff and his team.
DJ to provide music for dance in Sidney
SIDNEY —The Tri-Town Dance and Social Club will sponsor a dance for those 18 and older from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, at the VFW at 133 W. Main St. in Sidney with DJ Steve Rutherford.
Refreshments will be available.
